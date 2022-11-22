It’s not exactly breaking news that Daily Kos is a colossal pile of flaming dung and garbage, but it’s always interesting to see what new ways they’ll come up with in order to debase themselves even further.

This past September, Daily Kos offered up this piece about “Far-right conservative Matt Walsh [stoking] anti-trans hysteria over gender-affirming care in Tennessee”:

Far-right conservative Matt Walsh stokes anti-trans hysteria over gender-affirming care in Tennessee https://t.co/XdOFZ0b5lD — Daily Kos (@dailykos) September 22, 2022

What Daily Kos called “gender-affirming care” was actually chemical and physical mutilation of teens in the name of “gender affirmation.” But God forbid they be intellectually honest enough to acknowledge that. No, they had to find a way to make Matt Walsh the criminal for daring to expose gross medical malpractice.

And, in the wake of the deadly shooting at gay nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, they decided to go a similar route:

I’m used to being defamed by the media but this from the vile rodents at @dailykos is atrocious even by their standards. They use the quotes in their headline to make it seem like I said this, but of course I never did. These ghouls will stoop to anything. Nothing is beneath them pic.twitter.com/f3uWkOw6PA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 22, 2022

What the hell? No, seriously. What the hell?

I believe they got the line from this woman's tweet 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/kJxScf23lF — Justin (@theKitCrash) November 22, 2022

Is that where Lauren Sue got it from? We could definitely see that. Alejandra Caraballo is a garbage person, Daily Kos is full of garbage people … like attracts like. But regardless of where Lauren Sue got it from, what she wrote is outrageous.

Matt Walsh is certainly a polarizing figure, even among conservatives, but to claim with absolutely no factual basis whatsoever that he’s upset that more people weren’t murdered at Club Q is absolutely disgusting. Not to mention defamatory.

This libelous and despicable smear is particularly disturbing and offensive to me, as I am friends with Matt and with people affected by the shooting. @dailykos and @Honeycombmoms, please correct this before formal action is taken. https://t.co/2RETMSzEnp — Joshua Herr (@JoshuaHerr6) November 22, 2022

We checked at DailyKos.com, and Sue’s piece doesn’t seem to be up anymore. But at this point, it really doesn’t matter. The point is that she wrote it in the first place and Daily Kos allowed it to be published.

And it’s probably pretty safe to assume that if Daily Kos decided to flush it down the memory hole, they didn’t do so out of a sense of shame or contrition; they did it out of fear.

The author of this article is Lauren Sue (@Honeycombmoms). Her last name may be a glance into her own future. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 22, 2022

Let’s hope so.

Can you sue them for this? — Judy Smith (@judysmith_judy) November 22, 2022

Let’s hope so.

Let’s effing go.

Sue them. — christina7 (@christina_7mrs) November 22, 2022

Update:

Update: Daily Kos has deleted the article but that’s not going to be nearly good enough. I need a full published retraction and an apology in writing. They aren’t going to be able to get out of this by deleting it and moving on. pic.twitter.com/FZ2RnibxvW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 22, 2022

They deserve to go down in flames for this. Don’t back down, Matt.

Woke leftists accuse Matt Walsh of trying to ‘get people hurt or killed’ for exposing what goes on at Vanderbilt trans clinic

