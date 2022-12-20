Michael Shellenberger’s Twitter Files, Part 7, were eye-opening, to say the least. And now that the latest cat’s out of the bag, Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to make sure that everyone knows what was going on at Twitter before he took charge.

Musk also has a really great question for House Intel Committee Chair and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff:

Inquiring minds want to know, Congressman.

And other minds would prefer to deflect, deflect, deflect. CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy definitely falls into that latter category, as evidenced by takes like this one:

Is it ironic, though?

You know, come to think of it … yeah. They were.

Musk’s accusations of censorship are based in fact, given that we’ve now seen ample hard evidence that the federal government colluded with Twitter to censor users and inconvenient truths. And whether or not you agree with Musk’s decision to temporarily suspend certain reporters, the fact remains that it’s his prerogative to do so. He isn’t doing it because the FBI has been urging him to do it and paying him for his troubles.

Oliver Darcy doesn’t understand a lot of things.

Ask questions? What do you think Oliver Darcy is? Some kind of legit journalist?

Because he is, in fact, not a legit journalist.

He and Brian Stelter (may his memory be a blessing) probably went out to celebrate.

