Michael Shellenberger’s Twitter Files, Part 7, were eye-opening, to say the least. And now that the latest cat’s out of the bag, Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to make sure that everyone knows what was going on at Twitter before he took charge.

Government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public https://t.co/eSEwcZlGjt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

Musk also has a really great question for House Intel Committee Chair and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff:

As (outgoing) Chair of House Intelligence, did you approve hidden state censorship in direct violation of the Constitution of the United States @RepAdamSchiff? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

Inquiring minds want to know, Congressman.

And other minds would prefer to deflect, deflect, deflect. CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy definitely falls into that latter category, as evidenced by takes like this one:

Just noting the irony in Musk lobbing accusations of censorship at anyone as he also maintains open bans on journalists on his own platform. https://t.co/rOOJMLRZ3T — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 20, 2022

Is it ironic, though?

Weren't journalists arguing it's not censorship if it's not the government like 20 minutes ago? https://t.co/kQohqZ372z — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 20, 2022

You know, come to think of it … yeah. They were.

Musk’s accusations of censorship are based in fact, given that we’ve now seen ample hard evidence that the federal government colluded with Twitter to censor users and inconvenient truths. And whether or not you agree with Musk’s decision to temporarily suspend certain reporters, the fact remains that it’s his prerogative to do so. He isn’t doing it because the FBI has been urging him to do it and paying him for his troubles.

Huge difference between a government imposing themselves into content moderation, and even providing financial support to maintain content moderation in their favor, and a private citizen moderating a privately owned social platform as he/she sees fit. But, irony noted 👍 — Jim Jansen (@medialiesdivide) December 20, 2022

Who works for the US Government: Adam Schiff or Elon Musk? I’m so confused by this statement. Did Elon Musk swear to uphold the US Constitution? — Victoria Sparceno 🇺🇸 (@VPER22) December 20, 2022

Imagine ignoring the difference between a private entity making these decisions on their own, vs a private entity making these decisions AT THE BEHEST of the State, and calling yourself an unbiased journalist. — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) December 20, 2022

How do you not see a difference between a private platform and government censorship? 🤡 — PatternNoticing (@314STLTweet) December 20, 2022

Just noting that you don't understand the difference between government censorship and private businesses. — John Q. Public (@NetTaxpayer) December 20, 2022

Oliver Darcy doesn’t understand a lot of things.

It's funny you don't know the difference between a private citizen and a government actor…but then again, you probably do and don't care — Gordon Comstocks Plant (@gordonsplant) December 20, 2022

True. Then again, the freaking federal government is SPECIFICALLY forbidden from this kind of activity. Perhaps you should ask questions. — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) December 20, 2022

Ask questions? What do you think Oliver Darcy is? Some kind of legit journalist?

Why is it that you ignored censorship for 5+ years? Shame. — Mark Weissman (@Mark_Weissman) December 20, 2022

Because he is, in fact, not a legit journalist.

Oliver, did you say ANYTHING when Twitter locked the New York Post out of its account over the Laptop story? — old_jester (@old_jester1968) December 20, 2022

He and Brian Stelter (may his memory be a blessing) probably went out to celebrate.

Never doubt a journalists ability to make themselves the story while also playing the victim Just complete garbage trash lmao https://t.co/5h1Ic6JIwd — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) December 20, 2022

Good God, you're an idiot — Make America Fweeee Again (@Mattsmi40782220) December 20, 2022

