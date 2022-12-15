This week, the House Oversight and Reform Committee has been holding a hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, which is, of course, a problem that has been caused by Republicans:

“Make no mistake, the rise in anti-LGBTQI+ extremism and the despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing to attack the health and safety of LGBTQI+ people are harming the LGBTQI+ community and contributing to tragedies like what we saw at Club Q,” House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Monday in a statement announcing Wednesday’s hearing. The panel will hear firsthand testimony from individuals impacted by anti-LGBTQ attacks, including survivors of last month’s Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that claimed the lives of five people and a survivor of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando – the deadliest attack on LGBTQ people in U.S. history. A tidal wave of legislation targeting LGBTQ rights crashed over state legislatures this year, with Republican lawmakers in more than two dozen states introducing over 340 bills seeking to restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth, ban transgender athletes from sport and limit how LGBTQ issues and identities can be talked about in schools.

It’s very important to understand that the Republican Party hates LGBTQ people, at least in part because the Republican Party hates science. They’re too busy being bigots to focus on the reality of, say, what goes on in the trans community, unlike, say, “social justice advocate, nonprofit leader, writer, poet, feminist” and Inside Out Youth Services Advocacy Organization CEO Jesse Pocock, who was one of the witnesses at the hearing yesterday. She has friends in the trans community, you see, and she is an expert on how things work in said community.

Just listen to her:

A witness in the House hearing on "anti-LGBT violence" is asked about de-transitioners: "I've never heard of a case of anyone de-transitioning so I honestly don't think it's a real thing." pic.twitter.com/G2ujamy9AF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2022

Huh.

Perhaps Pocock should not be invited to serve in any sort of government position until she’s worth taking seriously. Seems like a reasonable bar she should have to clear, right?

Mega-ultra-extreme yikes.

Jessie Pocock clearly shouldn’t be a witness at this hearing or at any hearing, unless it’s about how radical trans activists either can’t be honest with themselves, honest with the public, or both.

The witness is lying. — Tony🦯 (@tonytypesalot) December 14, 2022

OMG… LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE… Why was this person even called as a witness??!! — mamazilla (@mamazilla) December 14, 2022

“I’m sorry. I’m completely ignorant about current events related to the topic that I claim to be an expert in.” — Spark Maker (@SparkMaker3) December 14, 2022

Contra Pocock, detransitioning is a very real thing.

Detransitioners are pretty used to being told that they don’t exist. I don’t mind coming to DC to clear up any confusion lol — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) December 14, 2022

Apparently there’s quite a bit of confusion for Pocock when it comes to trans matters:

A witness at the House hearing on "Anti-LGBTQ violence" just said that parents have no right to know if their kids are going through sex changes and that the "age of consent" her non-profit @Inside_OutYS uses to transition children is 12. pic.twitter.com/PlIJKBQckU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2022

We move that this witness’ testimony be stricken from the record.

They nuked their entire account lmfao pic.twitter.com/56oNJPIyxi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2022

Pocock should nuke the entire organization next.

