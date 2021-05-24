We haven’t been huge fans of “60 Minutes'” work as of late, but they deserve kudos for tackling the issue of detransitioning, something few LGBTQ advocates are willing to acknowledge exists:

60 Minutes highlights transgender people who have decided to de-transition and I’m sure it won’t be seen as controversial in the least. pic.twitter.com/vetbQFe3Oo — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 24, 2021

This is a serious problem. And kudos to @60Minutes for responsibly handling it. Transitioning is a reasonable process for some…but it is a serious, difficult decision, and teens can't make this decision on their own. https://t.co/Uuc9nGRnz3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2021

So many people claiming to be trans advocates refuse to acknowledge the potential longterm physical, physiological, and psychological consequences of gender transition. Not every case of gender transition is a success story, and it’s important for everyone — especially for people considering transitioning — to understand the depth of such a life-altering decision before making it.

But ACLU lawyer and militant trans activist Chase Strangio doesn’t want them to understand what they’re signing up for. According to him/they, the true danger to the trans community lies in the knowledge of everything transitioning actually entails:

.@60Minutes, Lesley Stahl, Alexandra Poolos, and Collette Richards knew exactly the harm they were causing with last night’s segment. They knew it was the wrong moment and a dangerous, unaccountable and limited angle. But they did it anyway. That’s on all of you. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) May 24, 2021

Beg your pardon?

The thing that I got from the segment is more therapy is needed before hormone injections and surgery. — Robert Houlihan (@houlihan72) May 24, 2021

There is nothing harmful about weighing costs/benefits of any significant life choice. Prudence requires full knowledge — esp the risk of harm, dissatisfaction, etc. Transition is not always the right answer & it's not harmful to say it. Proper care is paramount. https://t.co/cg5gDQdaSK — Carlyn (@toleratefreedom) May 24, 2021

The main takeaway seemed to be that maybe more therapy should be mandated before making life altering decisions. Yet you think this is harmful? Why? — Tim Arsenault (@ABdrummer) May 24, 2021

It’s only harmful to Chase’s narrative.

Remember that most trans kids in extreme distress never get the care they need. Over 10% of trans kids are pushed out of K-12 because of extreme harassment. Over 115 bills have been introduced this year targeting trans youth. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) May 24, 2021

Keeping biological males out of young women’s sports is not “targeting trans youth.” Strangio knows this and makes his appallingly intellectually dishonest argument anyway.

Youth in Arkansas and their families are fleeing their homes because the care they need has been banned. People are being attacked and murdered just trying to live. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) May 24, 2021

And this Network and program chose to run a story that is part of the anti-trans playbook overemphasizing the exceedingly tiny percentage of people who had access to care and regret it. Like the “abortion regret” stories, this is the weaponization of personal pain to hurt others. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) May 24, 2021

Do the people who regret “access to care” not deserve to tell their stories just because they’re in the minority? Does that mean that trans individuals shouldn’t be able to tell their stories, because they represent an “exceedingly tiny percentage of people”? Does Strangio understand what he’s saying here?

And so it begins. Men and women rushed to transition, deeply damaged in the process, must not be allowed to tell their stories because it does “harm.” https://t.co/Z5PkjU26PR — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 24, 2021

Chase Strangio is straight-up arguing that certain voices should be silenced for not toeing the line.

Don't the detransitioned folks deserve to get their stories heard too? — Catherine (@Catheri58159772) May 24, 2021

What harm was caused be people telling their experience? Would you prefer they were silenced and unable to speak out? — the abominable bro-man (@broman2440) May 24, 2021

Why was it the wrong momment for them to share their lived experience? I took from it that extensive psychological exploration should be done to safeguard children and young people from making' the wrong choice. regarding life changing decisions .whats dangerous about that? — kate commonsense (@KateCommonsense) May 24, 2021

When is the "right moment" for people like myself to have our voices heard? Why do you want to silence detransitioners? — Magic Mulloy (@uhsserter) May 24, 2021

Somehow detransitioners "lived experience" & "truth" is transphobic. Seems like a lot of convenient bigotry to me. 🤷‍♂️ Especially when many stories noted did not follow responsible medical practice, one would think trans activists would want these done ethically, but nope. https://t.co/efeVoK7IwZ — Some Guy (@JustHereToShare) May 24, 2021

Sure. Erase their lived experience because it's inconvenient for your narrative. — flerberdinherdthe3rd (@flerberdinherd1) May 24, 2021

Chase Strangio isn’t an advocate for anything except his own agenda.

I hope everyone involved sits with themselves and asks why and how they chose to use their platform to contribute to untold harms in a moment of deep pain and crisis. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) May 24, 2021

You first, Chase. Activist, heal thyself.

Find yourself someone who loves you as much as the ACLU loves suppressing news stories. https://t.co/kpV3CiIsDg — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) May 24, 2021

An @ACLU attorney thinks journalists should only seek people’s lived experiences if they conform to an approved narrative. Anything else is “dangerous”. https://t.co/jeH2Nxr2IU — Defenestrated from the Overton Window (@dantobias) May 24, 2021

Nothing to see here, just an ACLU lawyer ranting about freedom of expression and the press as perceived evils in our society. Why do you want people silenced, Strangio? @ACLU please ditch this fascist nonsense and get back to protecting actual civil liberties. — Slim Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) May 24, 2021

