CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd says violence — among other issues — in America could be solved by looking to Europe and Asia for guidance.

But maybe it’s even simpler than that. According to Chase Strangio, ACLU lawyer and Deputy Director for Transgender Justice, there’d be a lot less violence in this country if more people could just accept and celebrate their sexual attraction to trans people:

So much violence against trans people would be eradicated if people could just accept and celebrate their sexual attraction to trans people. Your obsession is so often born of your feared desire. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) March 21, 2021

Wow, we never thought about it like that!

Probably because it’s so stupid and weird and creepy AF.

uh no wtf — Natural Calamity (@NaturalCalamity) March 21, 2021

I'm sorry, but what violence?

0.001% of LGBT report hate crimes annually, there were 3 ex of murder based on a straight man discovering his female partner was trans since 2015. Why are you advocating for people to 'accept and celebrate' a sexual attraction you want them to have? https://t.co/TyZ55CSkl7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 23, 2021

There's only 2 kinds of people in this world according to Chase. Those who are trans and those who want to date trans. Mystery solved. https://t.co/2KFL9Nvt1b — Mike Cullinan faegender – flim/flam/flum – for now (@MikeCullinan3) March 21, 2021

Hmm, not wanting to date an obvious narcissistic gaslighter is transphobic? Don't think so! — Claire Harris #SexNotGender 🟥💙 (@eclair_voyance) March 22, 2021

No one owes anyone sex. Many people won’t sleep with crazy. People can “celebrate their sexual attraction” to other people in private, thank you very much. — Diana Badger (@Magpieandbadger) March 22, 2021

I am bisexual and I am not attracted to you. — Anastasia Krupnik (@Shereste) March 22, 2021

It's a well known fact that arachnophobes secretly want to f*ck spiders. ✨Logic✨ https://t.co/vtHI9OcFnO — i-are-offended (@are_offended) March 23, 2021

This has got to one of your creepiest takes ever. — NAlisonatYourService (@NAllison89) March 22, 2021

Just to make this clear: NO. A "no" isn't a secret "yes". It is a NO. — Lizzie (@lizzbag) March 22, 2021

Homophobia AND coercive control. That’s quite the mix there. — karenologist (@pinkskink) March 21, 2021

I get the sense that your dating pool isn't that large.. Coercion won't help btw — fickleskittle (@fickleskittle) March 22, 2021

That sounds like coercion and rapey — Born a space baby 🤖 (@ggynoid) March 22, 2021

Rape, but woke! https://t.co/aPTNvLfy69 — Super Gay Lives Matter (@IsHomophobia) March 21, 2021

That’s a bit rapey mate. ‘She protested cos she wanted it so bad’ Ooft, have a word with yourself. — Edinburgh'Property'Lies (@PropertyLies) March 22, 2021

If you are going to define violence as “not wanting to sleep with you” you are going to see the whole world as violent. — Shatterface (@Shatterface) March 22, 2021

This is why they find violence and exclusion everywhere. — PamF (@PamFlor45212652) March 22, 2021

What they won’t find is sympathy from anyone who’s sick and tired of being branded as “transphobic” for not wanting to sleep with trans people.