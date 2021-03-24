CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd says violence — among other issues — in America could be solved by looking to Europe and Asia for guidance.

But maybe it’s even simpler than that. According to Chase Strangio, ACLU lawyer and Deputy Director for Transgender Justice, there’d be a lot less violence in this country if more people could just accept and celebrate their sexual attraction to trans people:

Wow, we never thought about it like that!

Probably because it’s so stupid and weird and creepy AF.

Trending

What they won’t find is sympathy from anyone who’s sick and tired of being branded as “transphobic” for not wanting to sleep with trans people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chase Strangiocoercionsexsexual attractionsexual desiretranstransgenderviolence