How did we get to a point when someone like Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a man reportedly suffering from mental illness, could walk into a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store and shoot ten people to death?
CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd has an idea, and he doesn’t care if it offends you:
CNN’s Phil Mudd chastises Americans for not embracing other countries’ more restrictive gun laws: “This will offend you, I am an American, I am a proud American, but we live in the United States of arrogance." pic.twitter.com/45vznK7Lkl
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2021
America should look to Europe and Asia for guidance. That’s some crackerjack analysis, Phil!
I wonder what it is exactly that he is proud of? https://t.co/PZJujabXaE
— varifrank (@varifrank) March 24, 2021
Good question.
Hey Phil, should we also embrace other countries' more restrictive abortion laws? https://t.co/DAYZpqPHFF
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 24, 2021
Of course not. That would be ridiculous.
Lol Mudd is the definition of American arrogance
— DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) March 24, 2021
That makes him a perfect fit for CNN.
CNN pundits accusing other people of Arrogance is pretty funny. https://t.co/dI1jtCJJNI
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 24, 2021