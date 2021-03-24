How did we get to a point when someone like Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a man reportedly suffering from mental illness, could walk into a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store and shoot ten people to death?

CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd has an idea, and he doesn’t care if it offends you:

CNN’s Phil Mudd chastises Americans for not embracing other countries’ more restrictive gun laws: “This will offend you, I am an American, I am a proud American, but we live in the United States of arrogance." pic.twitter.com/45vznK7Lkl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2021

America should look to Europe and Asia for guidance. That’s some crackerjack analysis, Phil!

I wonder what it is exactly that he is proud of? https://t.co/PZJujabXaE — varifrank (@varifrank) March 24, 2021

Good question.

Hey Phil, should we also embrace other countries' more restrictive abortion laws? https://t.co/DAYZpqPHFF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 24, 2021

Of course not. That would be ridiculous.

Lol Mudd is the definition of American arrogance — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) March 24, 2021

That makes him a perfect fit for CNN.