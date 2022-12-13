Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is bad news. That actually shouldn’t come as news to anyone, because he gives off major sketchy-dude vibes. And now that he’s been arrested, well, while being arrested doesn’t necessarily make one guilty, in Bankman-Fried’s case, it’s pretty obvious that he’s guilty as sin.

ARRESTED: Sam Bankman-Fried, head of the cryptocurrency-exchange company FTX that collapsed last month, was reportedly arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government. | @CarolineDowney_ https://t.co/FA3dqYVkIS — National Review (@NRO) December 13, 2022

"His testimony is so disrespectful. There is not a person up here who would like to show this to their children … Absolutely insulting."@RepCleaver submits Sam Bankman-Fried's prepared statement into the record, severely objecting to the language. pic.twitter.com/27tDmjSCyc — National Review (@NRO) December 13, 2022

Aside from just being a sleazeball, Bankman-Fried is also a generous donor to Democratic politicians, including Joe Biden.

FTX CEO Confirms He’s Investigating Bankman-Fried’s Politically Connected Progressive Parents | @CarolineDowney_ https://t.co/nUHLpsk98P — National Review (@NRO) December 13, 2022

At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller asked Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden, in light of Fried’s highly immoral conduct, would be returning any donations his campaign had received from Bankman-Fried as well as urging other Democratic politicians to do the same. Jean-Pierre’s answer was … not helpful:

.@ZekeJMiller: Biden "received campaign donations…from [SBF] and many prominent Democrats…Will [he] return that donation? Does he call on all politicians who got…donations that may have come from customer money to return [them]?" KJP declines to comment, citing Hatch Act. pic.twitter.com/fxdhNMUkW0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 13, 2022

Really? She can’t comment because of the Hatch Act?

“Ethics rules prevent me from disclosing whether the president will return the stolen money” https://t.co/h8C2hmWfvA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 13, 2022

What?

Does the Hatch Act even cover this? — IHazABeard (@haz_beard) December 13, 2022

Here's a quick overview of the Hatch Act. What am I missing? Why should the President not take responsibility from accepting stolen funds and return them to their rightful owners? pic.twitter.com/VXSpzu3UC1 — Recolonize [email protected] Star Protester (@ProtesterLone) December 13, 2022

Maybe we should give her a chance to clarify what she means. And maybe she won’t actually clarify anything at all:

.@ZekeJMiller: "I'm asking for the President's opinion, though. You know, does he want those people who–" KJP: "No, you asked me 2 questions….will he return the donation…and then…his opinion…I just can't talk to political contributions or anything related to that." pic.twitter.com/tHJoCEWFMH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 13, 2022

Why can’t you talk about it, Karine? We still don’t understand.

AP's @ZekeJMiller: "I mentioned his opinion, though. KJP: "I–just–just cannot speak to this from here, even his opinion, even his thoughts about the [SBF] contributions, donations, I cannot speak about that from here." pic.twitter.com/4GUuFmFkpY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 13, 2022

Cannot? Or will not? On the one hand, Karine Jean-Pierre is a bona fide liar. On the other hand, she is also an idiot.

Either way, though, her responses to Miller’s questions are unacceptable and unserious and should be regarded as such.

***

***

