Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is bad news. That actually shouldn’t come as news to anyone, because he gives off major sketchy-dude vibes. And now that he’s been arrested, well, while being arrested doesn’t necessarily make one guilty, in Bankman-Fried’s case, it’s pretty obvious that he’s guilty as sin.

Aside from just being a sleazeball, Bankman-Fried is also a generous donor to Democratic politicians, including Joe Biden.

At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller asked Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden, in light of Fried’s highly immoral conduct, would be returning any donations his campaign had received from Bankman-Fried as well as urging other Democratic politicians to do the same. Jean-Pierre’s answer was … not helpful:

Really? She can’t comment because of the Hatch Act?

What?

Maybe we should give her a chance to clarify what she means. And maybe she won’t actually clarify anything at all:

Why can’t you talk about it, Karine? We still don’t understand.

Cannot? Or will not? On the one hand, Karine Jean-Pierre is a bona fide liar. On the other hand, she is also an idiot.

Either way, though, her responses to Miller’s questions are unacceptable and unserious and should be regarded as such.

