After Sen. Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in yesterday’s Georgia runoff election some Democrats (including Warnock himself and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer) were quick to remind everybody that just because there was a huge turnout that doesn’t mean there weren’t voter suppression efforts.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joined in on the effort to keep the “voter suppression” narrative alive even though it’s been shown to be another Democrat narrative that’s been exposed as BS:

KJP: "There was suppression that we saw throughout the Georgia election…but look, even with that, the American people came out." pic.twitter.com/QEmIjregab — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 7, 2022

Even when the lefties win they can’t let go of the narrative.

Is she saying that the Walker vote was suppressed? https://t.co/DZu140yukz — Merry Honkmas (@posting_ls) December 7, 2022

Hey, maybe an investigation is in order.

“There was suppression, but people were able to ( and did) vote.” — Michael Tamburello (@michael_james38) December 7, 2022

The Biden White House’s credo as always remains the same no matter what reality is saying otherwise:

***

***

