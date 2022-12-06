Believe us: we’d love few things more than to be able to stop giving oxygen to “The View.” It’s a terrible show that’s long past its expiration date, and it deserves to be thrown into a dumpster and set on fire.

All that said, though, we can’t help but feel obligated to cover this moral and mental train wreck, if only to continue to shine a spotlight on the absolute filth that’s flying around out there in liberal thought circles. And this right here is some absolute filth.

Here’s what happened when the ladies decided to discuss 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the Supreme Court case about the Christian website designer in Colorado who declined to design a site for a same-sex wedding:

Whoopi claims the web designer at the center of the religious liberty case SCOTUS is hearing is "pooping on my religious freedom."

She says the Constitution gives us "freedom FROM religion."

And she questions: "whose religious beliefs are we protecting?" pic.twitter.com/SboiyDHHLY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2022

Despite the fact doctors would lose their licenses, Whoopi doubles down on her false assertion that Christian doctors are fine with gays dying from a lack of medical treatment.

And she says this is like people saying "I don't want to serve you because you're black." pic.twitter.com/awIy3MNgqv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2022

Racist Sunny Hostin says this is why "there's such little confidence in the court."

Racist Sunny Hostin says this is why "there's such little confidence in the court."

A purported devout Catholic, Sunny proclaims "religion has been used to disguise various sorts of discrimination."

Joy Behar pushes back and wonders what if a baker was asked to make a swastika, a racist trope, or homophobic cakes. "Am I compelled to then bake that cake?"

Joy Behar pushes back and wonders what if a baker was asked to make a swastika, a racist trope, or homophobic cakes. "Am I compelled to then bake that cake?"

Sunny stammers, arguing "it depends" and says law school taught her the cake MUST be baked.

Then Sunny Hostin needs to get a refund from her law school.

Sara Haines points out that both the web designer and baker serve gay clients, they just disagree with the weddings.

Sara Haines points out that both the web designer and baker serve gay clients, they just disagree with the weddings.

She argues the wedding part makes it different than Whoopi's claim that it's like barring full service based on race.

Alyssa Farah claims "this one is tough" and calls the web designer a bigot.

Alyssa Farah claims "this one is tough" and calls the web designer a bigot.

"But I'm also against coerced speech" she adds. She wonders what happens if a gay web designer gets commissioned to make an anti-LGBTQ site. But says it's a "slippery slope" to "racial discrimination."

Alyssa Farah Griffin’s brain is a slippery slope.

Whoopi scoffs at people who talk about "freedoms." Says she'll refuse to bake the Nazi cake.

Behar questions what would happen to her legally. Whoopi says she'd be fine because "we collectively don't want to see."

Sara points out this is a private business, not city hall. pic.twitter.com/9sLyM6kfoy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2022

Attacking "the religion problem," Haines denounces all religions because some bad people around the globe use theirs to justify heinous acts "in the name of the untouchable religion."

Sunny agrees, saying "they hide discrimination … within the Bible, under the Bible." pic.twitter.com/K7AjvAnYW9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2022

"That's what's coming" Whoopi shouts, suggesting SCOTUS is bringing back segregation. She claims they want to say "I don't like your color."

She tells the web designer/baker "get out of service!"

She claims doctors at Catholic hospitals are denying care to Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/qezgkTaVF1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2022

And the icing on the cake? The audience full of clapping seals, just swallowing all of this BS and begging for more.

We’d say shame on “The View,” but at this point, they’re so far gone, it doesn’t even matter. It wouldn’t make a damn bit of difference.

Again, there are few examples (short of the Nik Fuentes type) of shows on media today that are more ignorant or hateful than @ABCNetwork @TheView.

***

