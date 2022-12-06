Believe us: we’d love few things more than to be able to stop giving oxygen to “The View.” It’s a terrible show that’s long past its expiration date, and it deserves to be thrown into a dumpster and set on fire.

All that said, though, we can’t help but feel obligated to cover this moral and mental train wreck, if only to continue to shine a spotlight on the absolute filth that’s flying around out there in liberal thought circles. And this right here is some absolute filth.

Here’s what happened when the ladies decided to discuss 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the Supreme Court case about the Christian website designer in Colorado who declined to design a site for a same-sex wedding:

Then Sunny Hostin needs to get a refund from her law school.

Alyssa Farah Griffin’s brain is a slippery slope.

And the icing on the cake? The audience full of clapping seals, just swallowing all of this BS and begging for more.

We’d say shame on “The View,” but at this point, they’re so far gone, it doesn’t even matter. It wouldn’t make a damn bit of difference.

***

***

