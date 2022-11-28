Last week, chances are you were pretty busy thinking about Thanksgiving. Preparing food, making sure you had a clean pair of stretchy pants, and how to avoid all the stupid guides about how to talk to your conservative uncle about why he’s wrong and stupid and liberals are right and brilliant.

But if you had a chance to take a peek at social media, you may have noticed that there was quite a lot of buzz about fashion house Balenciaga. But it wasn’t the good kind of buzz. No, this buzz was over one of their recent ad campaigns, which many critics were insistent normalized and even promoted child porn.

For what it’s worth, those critics’ criticisms were not in the least bit unfounded:

Normal stuff for predators, yes.

Apparently Adidas was sort of in on it, too:

But Balenciaga was the main focus of people’s scorn, so we’ll focus on them for now.

The ick factor is through the roof. And since getting called out, Balenciaga has been hard at work doing damage control, though it’s not clear that their efforts are going to wind up paying off.

Trending

Balenciaga also issued an official statement today:

That statement leaves more than a little bit to be desired. As does the reaction from the wealthy liberals, including liberal celebrities, who enjoy wearing Balenciaga designs. One would think there’d be vocal and widespread condemnation from celebrities who want to take a very firm and very public stand against child predation and child sexualization and child pornography. But we really haven’t heard it yet.

Apparently the best we can get out of the liberal celebrity contingent right now is this take from “The View,” which isn’t so much a condemnation of the egregiously inappropriate nature of the ad campaign as it is a condemnation of “the far Right,” who is the real bad guy in this situation.

Watch:

Transcript:

Alyssa Farah Griffin: “I found this ad campaign particularly distasteful, um, in this moment. So there’s this, there’s growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment right now, and how it’s being framed is as portraying, you know, trans people as groomers. This is a term you’ll hear on the far Right. They’re groomers. This is where you get the anti-drag-queen stuff that we’re seeing. So Balenciaga played right into their hands by having kids in a sexualized manner, carrying something that represents, you know, sex acts. I think it was a really bad misstep at a moment where it’s just kind of a dangerous time to even give credence to those kind of insane takes.”

(Cute how Sunny Hostin chimes in not to call Balenciaga out, but to make a joke about Balenciaga’s designs being ugly.)

So, for those of you keeping score at home, what Balenciaga did was wrong because it fed into a “far Right” narrative that there are people out there who condone and, in some cases, actively participate in the sexualization of kids. Except it’s not a “far Right” narrative; it’s a known fact.

Imagine being angrier at Balenciaga for demonstrating that grooming of children is a very real thing than you are at Balenciaga for engaging in the grooming behavior. Hopefully you can’t imagine it, because it’s so insane.

Insane.

Oh yeah. That’s insane, too. Balenciaga’s ad campaign wasn’t a misstep; it was objectively offensive and wrong and disgusting.

The people raising the alarm about grooming may be onto something.

The groomers and their apologists aren’t the reasonable ones. They’re just not. And the fact that Alyssa Farah Griffin is twisting this into an opportunity to denounce the “far Right” should speak volumes.

PSA: Child sexual exploitation is always bad. No exceptions. Full stop.

Another pathetic display from the pathetic ladies of “The View.” As if we expected anything else.

***

It’s the final day of Twitchy’s massive VIP sale! Through Cyber Monday, until 12 AM PT, you can get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code CYBERMONDAY.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa Farah GriffinBalenciagachild pornographychild predationchild sexual exploitationfar rightgroomersgroomingsexual predationThe View