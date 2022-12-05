Trump Derangement Syndrome may not be a death sentence, but, with precious few exceptions, it doesn’t seem to be reversible yet. That would certainly explain former RNC Chair turned Resistance liberal darling Michael Steele’s state of mind when he offers up a take like this on Elon Musk making “The Twitter Files” available for journalist Matt Taibbi to dissect:

Former RNC chairman @MichaelSteelen on @elonmusk publishing the "Twitter files": It "really undermines some of the essential tenets of free speech" pic.twitter.com/nIAJchfxww — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 4, 2022

Transcript:

“But the reality of it is, uh, putting those things back on the platform, uh, juxtaposition with the argument that he’s all about free speech, um, really undermines the central, some of the central tenets of free speech, is that, it is, it is about, yes, the freedom of you to say things, but not at the harm or expense of someone else.”

First of all, holy run-on sentence, Batman.

And second of all, what the hell, Michael? Why is Symone D. Sanders — or anyone else for that matter — asking for commentary on free speech from someone who clearly doesn’t understand how free speech works?

…dafuq? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 5, 2022

Steele’s free speech argument literally makes no sense whatsoever. Publishing material evidence of efforts to suppress free speech undermines the central tenets of free speech? Free speech is about being free to say things, unless those things make someone else feel bad?

By @elonmusk releasing how free speech and freedom of the press was impeded according to the former RNC chair this "really undermines some of the essential tenets of free speech"https://t.co/LF7sJ6COKA pic.twitter.com/MGlbeHZ6oZ — Fit Finical Philosopher (@FitPhilospher) December 5, 2022

War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength. https://t.co/6XqZTGV2DB — Fakenewscritic (@FNCriticGuy) December 5, 2022

The RNC is a hot mess right now, but at least Michael Steele’s not a part of it anymore. Because yikes.

How the hell was this guy ever chair of the RNC?? I think he needs a refresher course on the 1st amendment. https://t.co/gvdkH2i86f — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) December 5, 2022

Maybe the entire Constitution, while you’re at it.

***

