Former RNC Chair Michael Steele wasn’t always like this, right? He wasn’t always a liberal talking point machine, right?
“It’s not rocket science, it’s common sense” — .@MichaelSteele on removing the filibuster and nationalizing state elections pic.twitter.com/v1fAN9UDNI
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2021
It’s definitely not rocket science, because rocket science requires actually understanding how things work.
https://t.co/VOoCzQShrf pic.twitter.com/Q3RELiaquk
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 22, 2021
Guy has absolutely jumped the shark. One of many, sadly.
— GDM (@libertymattersc) June 22, 2021
It is amazing how little @MichaelSteele understands not only about the filibuster but about HR 1, which absolutely takes elections out of the hands of state governments. He thinks federalism is a "procedural argument." Former chair of the RNC. https://t.co/tmQ6tpKgwr
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 22, 2021
"We're watching states strip away our access to the ballot box…"
Good grief, @MichaelSteele, is it possible to be more histrionic? https://t.co/iFwjkMFaK9
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 22, 2021
When a Democrat Senator from Arizona understands things better than the former head of the RNC. https://t.co/Y6VT1t92XV
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2021
Michael Steele should’ve talked to Krysten Sinema. He could’ve saved himself a lot of embarrassment. Oh well!
Beginning to think Michael Steele wasn't very good at his job.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2021
Maybe that’s why he’s doing commentary on “Morning Joe.”
Boy, Steele has really sold his soul
— KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) June 22, 2021
To the highest bidder.
Steele has to play to the crowd that’s paying him.
— The Man (@DawgMan78) June 22, 2021
That’s unfortunate.
"[I]s it possible to be more histrionic?"
Of course it is. Just cut him an even bigger check and he'll say anything you want.
— AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 22, 2021
Steele is paid to be a braindead sideshow act and that's just what he does. https://t.co/fkKUa4Klif
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 22, 2021