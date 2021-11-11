Former GOP chair Michael Steele took to Twitter on Wednesday to attack the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, calling the how thing a “clusterf*”:

This trial is a clusterf*. From the judge declaring prosecutors can't refer to those who were killed by Rittenhouse as "victims" (what the actual hell was that all about) to now chewing out the prosecutor (again) for trying to impeach Rittenhouse's testimony. — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 10, 2021

Steele going after the “victims” decision by the judge is a clear sign he has no idea what he’s talking about:

The freakout over the judge prohibiting conclusory use of the word "victim" — the point of the trial is to establish if they are victims — was particularly bizarre. https://t.co/b8R9PKMBcK — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 10, 2021

Yeah, it was a bad take:

Ladies & Gentleman, meet the former Chairman of the RNC. Stunning legal acumen! https://t.co/20DRimT3tf — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 11, 2021

Fellow MSNBCer Joe Scarborough also had harsh words for the judge:

'Absolutely Disgusting': Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on 'Absolute Joke' of a Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial https://t.co/FV0pxwimSR — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 11, 2021

Was there a memo that went out?

The talking points go forth https://t.co/tP76Z4JWrF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 11, 2021

And remember the good times when these same people were trashing Trump for going after Judge Gonzalo Curiel because of his heritage? Good times, good times:

it's really weird how attacks on Judge Bruce Schroeder aren't being treated the same way by the media as Trump's attack on Judge Gonzalo Curiel. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 11, 2021

Scarborough also referred to a “midwest version of George Zimmerman,” which means innocent?

He’s a Midwest version of George Zimmerman, a thug who went out of his way to kill another person. Here, right-wing loons champion the cause of a thug who beats up teenage girls, breaks gun laws, travels across state lines, recklessly wields an AR-15 & shoots people in the back. https://t.co/r0GSaxKMAe — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 11, 2021

If these two clowns had bothered to pay attention from the start, they would’ve realized that this was always an uphill battle for the prosecution:

This NYT article actually does a reasonable job – not a great job, but reasonable – describing the serious evidentiary problems prosecutors already face in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial: all the more reason not to form opinions on his guilt without watching:https://t.co/PTJQ31cQEJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 9, 2021

Good question:

What happened to you? You used to care about the truth. Will you say anything for money? — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) November 10, 2021

***

