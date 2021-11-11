Former GOP chair Michael Steele took to Twitter on Wednesday to attack the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, calling the how thing a “clusterf*”:

Steele going after the “victims” decision by the judge is a clear sign he has no idea what he’s talking about:

Yeah, it was a bad take:

Fellow MSNBCer Joe Scarborough also had harsh words for the judge:

Was there a memo that went out?

And remember the good times when these same people were trashing Trump for going after Judge Gonzalo Curiel because of his heritage? Good times, good times:

Scarborough also referred to a “midwest version of George Zimmerman,” which means innocent?

If these two clowns had bothered to pay attention from the start, they would’ve realized that this was always an uphill battle for the prosecution:

Good question:

***

