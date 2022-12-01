Elon Musk is not only the wealthiest man on the planet, but he’s also arguably Public Enemy No. 1 for the White House. Or at least Public Enemy In-The-Top-Ten. Especially since he took over Twitter while advocating for freer speech, which includes Twitter not suspending accounts that call the current administration’s preferred narratives into question.

It’s actually been kind of fascinating to watch the White House and Democrats in general focus so much of their energy toward taking down Elon Musk. Through veiled and not-so-thinly veiled threats, they’ve made it abundantly clear that they want to silence him and, by extension, silence millions of other Americans. Meanwhile, they haven’t managed to channel even a fraction of that energy into taking a stand against China, whose government is currently engaged in a systematic campaign of genocide against Uyghur Muslims as well as censorship and oppression against the general population.

And on Fox News yesterday, Martha MacCallum asked NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby to explain why the White House is gunning for Musk and Twitter while effectively remaining silent on Tim Cook and Apple, who enjoy unnervingly cozy relationships with China. Kirby’s response made it clear that this White House’s crusade against Musk and Twitter has nothing to do with “safety” and everything to do with politics.

Watch:

UNFAIR TREATMENT: Martha MacCallum presses NSC's John Kirby about the different standards Apple and Twitter are being held to. pic.twitter.com/SDK8nlx35J — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 30, 2022

Good on MacCallum for not letting up on Kirby. Kirby and the rest of the Biden administration deserve to have their feet held to the fire and even burned if necessary.

"Those are two different circumstances. One is on our side, the other one seems to be on the other side." — Inductivist ☦️ (same at Gettr, Gab & TruthSocial) (@Inductivist) November 30, 2022

“Twitter bad Apple good”, swamp spokesman explains circumstances — Deplorable🇨🇦J (@mm_305) November 30, 2022

Would it have helped if MacCallum had also pointed out that Musk also has a problematic cozy relationship with China? Maybe then Kirby could’ve explained why Twitter and Apple are “apples and oranges.”

***

