It’s definitely not just American media and Democratic politicians who are weirdly terrified of Elon Musk taking ownership of Twitter. The paranoia has spread to other parts of the globe as well.

Evidently it’s made it at least as far as the European Union:

Well, it’s probably pretty safe to assume that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren probably won’t:

God, she’s awful.

We sincerely hope so. Now, can we please talk about how insane this is?

Dammit, EU.

According to Forbes, “Musk reportedly responded by calling the Digital Services Act ‘very sensible,’ and he has vowed Twitter’s policies will comply with applicable laws.” Boo.

Ah, ah, ah … en français, s’il vout plaît:

Ce que Charles a dit.

Now there’s an idea.

At least we’ve learned a lesson today. Or, rather, had our longstanding suspicions confirmed:

The European Union is quickly turning into a fascist-y little hellscape. We’ll pass on being more like Europe, thanks.

***

***

