It’s definitely not just American media and Democratic politicians who are weirdly terrified of Elon Musk taking ownership of Twitter. The paranoia has spread to other parts of the globe as well.

Evidently it’s made it at least as far as the European Union:

Elon Musk told by the EU that Twitter will be banned from Europe unless they censor more disinformation, be more careful in bringing back banned accounts, and undergo an audit. Will any American politicians speak up about foreigners forcing a US company to engage in censorship? pic.twitter.com/BvalHpAjIt — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 30, 2022

Well, it’s probably pretty safe to assume that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren probably won’t:

Liz Warren on @elonmusk: "One human being should not be able to go into a dark room by himself and decide 'Oh, that person gets heard from, that person doesn’t.' That's not how it should work." pic.twitter.com/w7Q1qWZdLQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2022

God, she’s awful.

Here's a US Senator named Josh Hawley. He's very concerned about Apple going along with Chinese censorship demands, even if it doesn't directly affect the speech of Americans. Will he as a defender of free speech and US sovereignty take a stand on this? https://t.co/VpTtgWOzEx — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 30, 2022

We sincerely hope so. Now, can we please talk about how insane this is?

JFC https://t.co/I4gC9l5Mdh — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) November 30, 2022

"Twitter risks being in violation of the Digital Services Act, which requires social media platforms to remove hate speech and bans ads targeting people based on political beliefs."

https://t.co/rUnlVeewGk — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) November 30, 2022

Dammit, EU.

According to Forbes, “Musk reportedly responded by calling the Digital Services Act ‘very sensible,’ and he has vowed Twitter’s policies will comply with applicable laws.” Boo.

Why can’t @elonmusk just tell them to go F themselves? https://t.co/moYD9lzWwi — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) November 30, 2022

Ah, ah, ah … en français, s’il vout plaît:

“Mssr. Breton, va te faire foutre.” https://t.co/7KSrL6s2Q2 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 30, 2022

Ce que Charles a dit.

Elon can just block the platform in the EU and let’s see what those petty tyrants do — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 30, 2022

Everyone in the EU about to get really accustomed to VPNs, Elon should sell his own — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 30, 2022

Now there’s an idea.

At least we’ve learned a lesson today. Or, rather, had our longstanding suspicions confirmed:

Good to know that Europe has no interest in defending free speech. https://t.co/P3vTS6dAfu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 30, 2022

The European Union is quickly turning into a fascist-y little hellscape. We’ll pass on being more like Europe, thanks.

