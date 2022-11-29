When it comes to COVID, just like when it comes to everything else, California’s really got their act together. Especially in Los Angeles County.

We’re being facetious, of course. Los Angeles is a hot mess. Not even Cenk Uygur can deny it. Does anyone in charge actually have the qualifications to be in charge? We could ask that question about pretty much any Los Angeles government official, but there are only so many hours in a day, and in the interest of saving time, we’ll just focus for now on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, who recently unveiled a new ad campaign to encourage residents to get their COVID vaccine boosters.

Let’s take a look at what the geniuses came up with:

¿Dónde redescubrirá sus antojos de medianoche? Visite https://t.co/clmgUr4neN para obtener información sobre el uso de mascarillas, pruebas, vacunas y medicamentos. ¡Para que pueda disfrutar de forma segura mientras toma un bocado! pic.twitter.com/sfWqOURlaw — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 29, 2022

For some strange reason, LA Public Health has pulled an Alyssa Milano and limited replies to their tweet. So weird that they’d do that.

This is an ACTUAL campaign from @lapublichealth and because they don’t allow comments to their posts, we can’t even ratio or ridicule this insanity. pic.twitter.com/WeCFbEOCrc — Suverna (@Suv2015) November 29, 2022

Why would you want to ratio or ridicule LA Public Health’s tweet? Is there something wrong with it?

I don’t understand. A public health department has an ad campaign encouraging people to eat donuts? pic.twitter.com/c2UVMH50eJ — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) November 29, 2022

Ah, yes. We see the problem.

I wonder how much did @lapublichealth wasted on this ridiculous ad? $$ — Azi Berl (@AziBerl) November 29, 2022

Probably enough to buy a hell of a lot of donuts.

Astonishing! "Don't let Covid slow you down on the highway to a chronic health condition" or words to that effect. — Böesy @ MfP (@graham_boe) November 29, 2022

Don't let a little thing like obesity health issues stand in your way…get boosted and live LARGE. https://t.co/g0VtTg1VxY — Seizet Pounzt (@Tuhmiche) November 29, 2022

“Make COVID comorbidities great again” would also work.

Of course it’s @lapublichealth encouraging people to eat more donuts, especially in the middle of the night. https://t.co/JTAiptVTde — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) November 29, 2022

Only vaccinated and boosted people. — Suverna (@Suv2015) November 29, 2022

Maybe swing by the liquor store afterward and pick up some vodka and smokes. As long as you’re out already.

