When it comes to COVID, just like when it comes to everything else, California’s really got their act together. Especially in Los Angeles County.

We’re being facetious, of course. Los Angeles is a hot mess. Not even Cenk Uygur can deny it. Does anyone in charge actually have the qualifications to be in charge? We could ask that question about pretty much any Los Angeles government official, but there are only so many hours in a day, and in the interest of saving time, we’ll just focus for now on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, who recently unveiled a new ad campaign to encourage residents to get their COVID vaccine boosters.

Let’s take a look at what the geniuses came up with:

For some strange reason, LA Public Health has pulled an Alyssa Milano and limited replies to their tweet. So weird that they’d do that.

Why would you want to ratio or ridicule LA Public Health’s tweet? Is there something wrong with it?

Ah, yes. We see the problem.

Probably enough to buy a hell of a lot of donuts.

“Make COVID comorbidities great again” would also work.

Maybe swing by the liquor store afterward and pick up some vodka and smokes. As long as you’re out already.

