Monday night and Tuesday morning, NBC News “dystopia beat” senior reporter Ben Collins used the recent deadly shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club Club Q to climb up onto a soapbox and expound upon the threat posed by Republicans and conservatives to the lives of LGBTQ people in America. And then on Tuesday night, following the shooting suspect’s attorneys’ revelations that the suspect identifies as nonbinary and prefers they/them pronouns, Collins quickly shifted gears and attempted to paint the suspect as a victim of a difficult upbringing and — of course — right-wing bullying.

NBC disinformation reporter went from trying to baselessly tie the CO shooting to non-existent posts on Breitbart to promoting the idea that the shooter was somehow responding to being bullied as a kid. pic.twitter.com/dv0iKAXKru — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2022

It was positively whiplash-inducing.

It was also entirely predictable. And apparently extremely on-brand for NBC News. Check out how NBC News deputy tech editor Benjamin Goggin responded to someone pointing out that the Club Q shooter is allegedly nonbinary:

The shooter was non binary — Dave (@NotTheFakeMcCoy) November 23, 2022

If the shooter is non-binary, it doesn’t change the fact the right-wing media is continuing to stoke hatred towards LGBTQ people after 5 people were killed at a gay bar. https://t.co/H9L0U378H8 — Benjamin Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) November 23, 2022

Even if the shooter’s motives can’t actually be tied in any way to the right-wing media, it’s still the right-wing media’s fault!

Is that a take, or is that a take?

✍️✍️✍️ — The List (@ListComesForAll) November 23, 2022

Listable AF.

After you explain why you continuously wishcast that these shooters are “right-wing”. Also, explain why you stop covering the tragedy when it doesn’t align with your preferred narrative. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) November 23, 2022

"Wish cast." Perfect phrase for this type of response to a tragedy. — Keith Malinak AtTheMicShow.com (@KeithMalinak) November 23, 2022

You can actually picture the change in Goggin’s countenance and hear the deflation of his ego at the moment his preferred narrative fell apart. You know it just absolutely crushed him.

To be fair, what would NBC News know about shame?

Pointing out that libs are trying to convince minors to mutilate themselves and take irrevocable puberty blockers behind their parents backs is not "stoking hatred" towards the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/ttbzGb9nFy — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 23, 2022

Hey, speaking of stoking hatred …

Hey, I found a stochastic terrorism. https://t.co/lqFeDlnl4l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2022

One of these days, Benjamin Goggin et al. are gonna get someone killed.

***

Related:

Stephanie Ruhle didn’t let new info about Club Q shooter disrupt her narrative about ‘the far Right’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!