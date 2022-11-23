Yesterday, we learned that, at least according to his lawyers, the Club Q shooting suspect identifies as nonbinary and prefers they/them pronouns.

This of course threw a colossal wrench into the gears of the prevailing mainstream media narrative that the shooter was a right-wing nutjob who was essentially carrying out orders from people like Tucker Carlson and Libs of Tik Tok when he — sorry, they — shot up an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. NBC News “dystopia beat” senior reporter Ben Collins, for one, wasn’t quite sure what to do with the information.

NBC disinformation reporter went from trying to baselessly tie the CO shooting to non-existent posts on Breitbart to promoting the idea that the shooter was somehow responding to being bullied as a kid. pic.twitter.com/dv0iKAXKru — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2022

How awkward for Ben.

For what it’s worth though, Ben’s colleague, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, didn’t let the wrench stop her narrative gears from turning.

Watch her neverthelessly persisting despite the revelations about the shooter, as if she doesn’t even care:

Stephanie Ruhle's show aired after the Axios report, still State Rep. Leslie Herod says conservatives "make it seem like it's okay for them to be murdered," Ruhle adds "the far-right is… demoralizing any 'other' community that is not white, heterosexual, and straight." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bN7GEmdM3N — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 23, 2022

Peep that chyron near the end of the clip: “FAR-RIGHT FIGURES SHARPEN ATTACKS ON LGBTQ PEOPLE.” No evidence for that, either, but as Stephanie Ruhle and MSNBC as a whole have so thoroughly demonstrated, facts don’t matter.

We won't let facts get in the way! We just keep saying any "anti-trans" bills are extremely, extremely dangerous! https://t.co/W1x9vYJPCX — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 23, 2022

They hope that if they say it enough times, it’ll be true. Or at least that the rest of us are too gullible to ask questions.

The media proves more and more everyday that they don’t need facts, evidence, or suspects, they just need something bad to happen and they’ll fill in the rest. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 23, 2022

