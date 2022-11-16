Earlier this week, The Bulwark’s Jonathan Last wrote about the developing “Republican civil war” between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Never mind that all the warring has thus far been coming from Donald Trump’s side; Ron DeSantis is too busy doing his job.

Anyway, Last kicked his piece off with a postmortem on the midterm elections. How, exactly, did things turn out so badly overall for the GOP? Well, according to Last, one under-discussed factor is COVID, in that a lot more Republicans than Democrats died from COVID, what with being anti-science, vaccine-hatin’ rubes and all. Political Wire’s Taegan Goddard, who, like Last, is also a smug, elitist jerk, was particularly struck by that, and it’s what he chose to highlight on his blog.

And that, in turn, is what everyone’s favorite know-it-all Neil deGrasse Tyson chose to highlight in this tweet:

Vaccine hesitancy, which was much higher among Republican voters than Democrats during COVID, led to disproportionate deaths among conservatives, and may have cost them the mid-term elections in close races. https://t.co/5IgOZcOaGr pic.twitter.com/AjMJDilvQu — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 15, 2022

Thank you, Neil.

I knew this take was coming! — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) November 15, 2022

Could see it as far off as a comet. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) November 15, 2022

We fully expect it from the average lefty. But Neil deGrasse Tyson is a man of science! He should know better.

Wait, did we say man of science? We meant Man of Science™. So actually this take is pretty much on brand for him. Conveniently, being wrong is also on brand for Neil deGrasse Tyson.

As a matter of fact, he did. Not that Neil would care, but here it is:

Yes, this is exceptionally bad math. It is wish-casting claiming to be science the fact that it is wish-casting around the death of the elderly just makes it that much uglierhttps://t.co/bOnJ7R9aAf — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 15, 2022

Neil deGrasse Tyson is not a good scientist or a good person.

In fairness, Neil is less about actual science than the theater of science. pic.twitter.com/XpnjUqaLJV — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 15, 2022

This isn’t Neil deGrasse Tyson’s first garbage COVID take, and it likely won’t be his last. Can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

