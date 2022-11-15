As we told you today, Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect Gisele Fetterman John Fetterman is already making himself at home. And part of that process is getting more accustomed to questions from the press. As a Democratic U.S. Senator, he’ll in theory play a bigger role in American politics than he’s ever played before, and with that, of course, comes more media attention.

So, how’s John Fetterman handling it so far? Looks like he’s handling it about as well as he did during his Senate race, after suffering a serious and debilitating stroke.

And, according to Fetterman’s senior adviser, Rebecca Katz, we need to be not just satisfied with that, but probably downright grateful for it:

Well, as we saw during NBC News reporter Dasha Burns in-person, sit-down interview with Fetterman, directly asking him questions to his face in an environment in which there are no reporters shouting questions in the background doesn’t work, either.

So how are we to interpret Katz’s defense of Fetterman’s “auditory processing challenges”? Seems pretty clear to us, as it does to Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze:

That’s sure what it sounds like Katz is saying …

No, seriously. At least one reporter out there has suggested something like that:

“While he recovers.” And what if he never recovers?

Needless to say, Miller’s not in the mood to entertain such an idea.

Yep. Or at least it would be if we hadn’t seen how the media treated Fetterman over the past several months.

Guess they don’t need to try to hide it now that Fetterman won his Senate race, huh?

Sounds like Eric’s not all that interested in asking Fetterman much of anything for fear that Fetterman will have trouble answering it. Sounds pretty softball-y, no?

It’s a garbage take, albeit a weirdly popular one.

Narrator: We knew why.

Well, that’s what Gisele is for.

In all seriousness, though, watching the MSM at large bend over backwards and tie themselves into knots to defend John Fetterman from criticism during his campaign was bad enough. But watching them do it when he’s a U.S. Senator is going to be even more infuriating.

***

