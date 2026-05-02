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Let's Flash Back to a Time When EVERY Late Night Show Host (and Other Lefties) LOVED Censorship

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on May 02, 2026
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Late night "comedy" hosts have been busy circling the Free Speech wagons around Jimmy Kimmel during his spat with President Trump. They rush to their censorship and First Amendment fainting couches whenever somebody says ABC should hold Kimmel accountable for the assassination "jokes" he makes about Donald and Melania Trump (oh, sorry, we're supposed to believe it was just an old age remark). 

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A nice Saturday afternoon is as good a time as any for a reminder that all that triggering about the First Amendment and free speech isn't serious. Or, we should say, they're only serious about it when somebody challenges things they say. 

Back when Trump and others were being banned and censored (often for passing along factual stories that were unhelpful to the Dems' preferred narratives), those same hosts thought it was quite hilarious and necessary: 

Wow, look at all that concern for the First Amendment and opposition to censorship!

MS NOW's Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow are also "comedy" hosts, although unintentionally, but we'll throw them into the mix too:

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So pardon our laughter the next time these same libs hyperventilate about censorship.

The legacy media certainly won't.

*****

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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