Let's Flash Back to a Time When EVERY Late Night Show Host (and Other Lefties) LOVED Censorship

Late night "comedy" hosts have been busy circling the Free Speech wagons around Jimmy Kimmel during his spat with President Trump. They rush to their censorship and First Amendment fainting couches whenever somebody says ABC should hold Kimmel accountable for the assassination "jokes" he makes about Donald and Melania Trump (oh, sorry, we're supposed to believe it was just an old age remark).

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A nice Saturday afternoon is as good a time as any for a reminder that all that triggering about the First Amendment and free speech isn't serious. Or, we should say, they're only serious about it when somebody challenges things they say.

Back when Trump and others were being banned and censored (often for passing along factual stories that were unhelpful to the Dems' preferred narratives), those same hosts thought it was quite hilarious and necessary:

The Late Night show hosts were so giddy and celebratory after Trump was banned from social media.



They absolutely LOVE censorship until someone accusing one of them of crossing the line. Then they become supporters of free speech.pic.twitter.com/7igDcNzvXn — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 2, 2026

Wow, look at all that concern for the First Amendment and opposition to censorship!

All hypocrites. Great video, Maze. 🔥 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 2, 2026

MS NOW's Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow are also "comedy" hosts, although unintentionally, but we'll throw them into the mix too:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Kimmel getting fired: This renders the First Amendment meaningless.



Chris Hayes on Tucker getting fired: He believed he could say anything no matter how disgusting and get away with it. Over time, that’s not going to work out well for you. pic.twitter.com/KOdROGvseE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

So pardon our laughter the next time these same libs hyperventilate about censorship.

United in hypocrisy, and no one on their side will call them out on it. — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) May 2, 2026

The legacy media certainly won't.

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