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Watch the Look on Gavin Newsom's Face As Bill Maher Torches His High Speed Rail Sham and Other Insanity

Doug P. | 10:16 AM on May 02, 2026

California Gov. Gavin Newsom clearly has his sights set on the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028, but as he found out during an appearance on Bill Maher's show, he might have a hard time spinning his style of "leadership." Newsom was just trying to sell his book, but Maher had other plans. 

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Newsom didn't seem to know what he was walking into and he most certainly didn't arrive at the studio on any high speed train. Watch: 

Here's the rest of the post, via @overton_news: 

MAHER: “The other side, what they are going to say though is, but have you seen the stats from California?” 

NEWSOM: “Good! One of the largest economies. Let’s go!” 

MAHER: “Well… are they going to say good about gas prices?”  

“Are they going to say good about how high their rents are?”  

“So many people live…I mean there’s a whole litany.” 

“I mean the train! Gavin, you got to get rid of the train!” 

“I say this as a friend, you got to let that train go! Let the train go.” 

“It’s up to $231 billion.”

OUCH!

The moment what's left of Newsom's soul left his body:

It's sad that Bill Maher goes in way tougher on Newsom than most "journalists" ever will.

Things just kept getting more awkward for Gavin: 

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Yeah, he wants to be Trump so bad but just can't say it (or do it for that matter). Maybe we should call him Temu Trump. 

Newsom also got called out over his draconian lunacy during COVID and tried to pretend that too much wasn't known about the virus at the time (apparently Newsom thought that a guy alone on a paddleboard might spread the disease to fish, or something). 

Gavin also told Maher he "took on Ron DeSantis" but didn't point out that he got smoked in that debate, poop map and all. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy. 

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