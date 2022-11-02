As we told you, earlier today, the Twitter system worked when citizen fact-checkers busted the White House for a wildly misleading tweet about higher Social Security checks for seniors thanks to Joe Biden’s “leadership.” The White House found themselves with no choice but to delete the offending tweet and act as if they’d never tweeted it in the first place.

WOAH – The White House *deleted* its tweet after Twitter placed a fact-check disclaimer on it. pic.twitter.com/1XJKnjRG5V — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 2, 2022

Well, inquiring minds — including ours — would very much like to know how the White House would like to explain that, since they didn’t bother with any explanation when they deleted it. Fortunately, a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about it at today’s White House press briefing:

"The tweet was not complete," @PressSec says of the reason why this tweet was deleted. The missing context, she says, is the decrease in Medicare premiums. https://t.co/cpgTQprrjY — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 2, 2022

Oh, it was missing context about Medicare! Of course. If that had been in the tweet, it would’ve been totally accurate and honest.

Riiiiight.

Jean-Pierre is asked about the White House deleting their embarrassing tweet about social security benefits going up (due to inflation): "It was not complete. It did not have context." pic.twitter.com/AXQadyWPOm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2022

Well, at least she’s honest about the fact that it wasn’t complete and was missing context. Thank goodness tweeters stepped up to provide that missing context. The White House should be grateful to those tweeters for filling in the gaps, but instead, they’re just doubling down on the dishonesty. Typical.

A reporter asks about the White House's now-deleted tweet where they falsely took credit for increased Social Security benefits. Jean-Pierre: "The tweet was not complete….let's not forget … about MAGA Republicans in Congress and their continued threat." pic.twitter.com/yCRcy5JT4M — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 2, 2022

Say it with us: This administration has no respect for you and thinks you’re stupid.

The tweet was never re-posted so no, it wasn't "incomplete," they just stepped on a rake by accidentally pointing out how much inflation has skyrocketed since Biden took office. https://t.co/HhnDCqDGXD — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 2, 2022

Been stepping on a whole lotta rakes lately. And we’ve seen every single one.

Logic and common sense would dictate that they’d back off and re-evaluate their strategy heading into the midterms, but logic and common sense just aren’t how this administration operates. They’ve got nothing left in their arsenal. And so, off the rails they go.

"Yes, well that tweet was definiOH MY GOD LOOK OVER THERE! A MONSTER!!" https://t.co/DqdpC26MLu — Noam Blum (temporary)→ (@neontaster) November 2, 2022

That’s no monster … just the specter of looming defeat.

