Earlier, we told you about PolitiFact’s “fact-check” of a totally accurate statement about Colorado’s radical abortion law. It’s just one in a seemingly endless series of examples of alleged fact-checkers not doing their jobs and choosing instead to act as mouthpieces for the Democratic Party.

And that makes it even more remarkable when a liberally-inclined outlet actually fact-checks the Democratic Party. That’s what happened after the White House sent out this tweet:

If you can’t shake the nagging feeling that the White House left some pretty important information out of that tweet, you’re right. You might even be one of the readers who, according to Twitter, wanted to “[add] context they thought people might want to know”:

Whoa. That’s a pretty good fact-check. Pretty brutal, too.

What’s going on?

They’re not new … but Twitter allowing and posting fact-checks of Democratic lies is definitely a pretty recent development.

Imagine!

Elon Musk hasn’t been in charge for very long but we’ve already seen some pretty major changes to the status quo. This one would fall into the “Positive Changes” category.

Is it wrong to kinda like where this is going?

Snort.

In all seriousness, though, there is an element of this that’s genuinely disturbing: the fact-checkers just keep dropping the ball when it’s more important than ever that they do their jobs.

Hey, fact-checkers, what would you say you do here? Because holding the White House and the President of the United States accountable doesn’t seem to be on the to-do list. And Lord knows there’s a whole lot to hold them accountable for.

They did, in fact, lose it. On purpose, if you can believe it:

Dang.

What a time to be alive.

Taking a cue from the New York Times et al. and stealth editing and removing stuff?

That’s true … but if they do delete false tweets, it looks like it won’t be because the fact-checkers fact-checked them.

***

