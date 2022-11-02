At this point, we’re kinda sorta starting to genuinely wonder if PolitiFact is on the Democratic Party’s payroll. It seems like every time Republicans and conservatives draw attention to a Democrat saying something bad, PolitiFact, well, pounces and seizes on the Dems’ behalf.

There’s certainly some compelling evidence to support the theory the relationship between Democrats and PolitiFact is just a little bit too close for comfort. Here’s one more piece for the pile:

Most fact check orgs suck, but @PolitiFact frequently takes things to a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/pXnt1YpTOT — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) November 2, 2022

“False.” Well, yes, PolitiFact … we suppose that if you’re living in the Upside-Down, the claim is false.

It’s true but our truth-o-meter appears to be stuck on false 😉 — Mateo Quatro (@MateoQuatro) November 2, 2022

They are a punchline https://t.co/efe3lusSZJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 2, 2022

And a complete joke.

Apparently @politifact rate something false and then write an article in which they admit it’s true. If you are a “fact checking” org, your value is your credibility. Which politifact has thoroughly trashed. The only question is how long it takes for people to notice. https://t.co/KZpA5kUUWK — Djolson (@Djolson) November 2, 2022

