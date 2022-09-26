Before we begin, just to set the tone and make what comes next seem even more shameless, take a look at 12 minutes worth of Democrats denying the results of free and fair elections:

Wow, there’s a whole lotta “threat to democracy” in that clip, and that’s according to Democrats themselves. Or maybe not.

According to Politifact, it’s NOT the same thing as Republicans who question the results of the 2020 election.

At issue are comments from New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin:

Every time a Republican has been elected president over the last few decades, House Democrats have objected to the result

That’s 100 percent true, right? However, Politifact ruled it only “mostly true.” Apparently a few truth points had to be deducted because… well, read it for yourself:

Seriously? That’s it?

Politifact could have made it much shorter if they’d have just come out and said it:

The hackery coming from these “fact-checkers” lately has been nothing short of amazing.

The words “media fact-checker” should always be said while accompanied by the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

Democrats have made it a routine thing to do and we won’t be surprised to see more of it after their midterm shellacking.

***

Tags: DemocratselectionsPolitifactrepublicans