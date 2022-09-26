Before we begin, just to set the tone and make what comes next seem even more shameless, take a look at 12 minutes worth of Democrats denying the results of free and fair elections:

Wow, there’s a whole lotta “threat to democracy” in that clip, and that’s according to Democrats themselves. Or maybe not.

According to Politifact, it’s NOT the same thing as Republicans who question the results of the 2020 election.

At issue are comments from New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin:

Every time a Republican has been elected president over the last few decades, House Democrats have objected to the result

That’s 100 percent true, right? However, Politifact ruled it only “mostly true.” Apparently a few truth points had to be deducted because… well, read it for yourself:

U.S. House Democrats made objections to election results in 2001, 2005 and 2017, when the losing candidate had already conceded. They were mostly symbolic measures. https://t.co/BevtbzCTCS — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) September 26, 2022

Seriously? That’s it?

Politifact could have made it much shorter if they’d have just come out and said it:

The hackery coming from these “fact-checkers” lately has been nothing short of amazing.

I'm gonna take exception. Ms. Clinton was still giving speeches in 2019 about how "you can do everything right and still have the election stolen from you." — Roxanne Chester (@ggm281) September 26, 2022

Al Gore never shut up about it — just some 🦚 fan (@KShedidnt) September 26, 2022

Translation: It is only an issue when republicans object to election results. — Doug (@dwpks1965) September 26, 2022

The words “media fact-checker” should always be said while accompanied by the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

Remember, it’s always "different" when the other side does the exact same things. Because "reasons." 🙄 https://t.co/MnFGwO7LBP — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 26, 2022

If they're "symbolic measures" it's even worse. They introduced the idea of opposing the election as a matter of routine political theater. https://t.co/hQQ5mUJ21f — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 26, 2022

Democrats have made it a routine thing to do and we won’t be surprised to see more of it after their midterm shellacking.

