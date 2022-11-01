Paul Pelosi is still in the hospital following a violent attack by a man who broke into his and Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home. But there’s something you should know about that hospital. Something dark. Something sinister. Something sick.

Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, a facility funded in part by the fortune Zuckerberg has amassed by owning social media platforms rife with conspiracy theories, some of which have targeted the Pelosis directly.

The hospital named after the Facebook founder, in that light, is a shrine to the immorality of tech bros, their ruthless capitalism, and their desire to be seen as heroes despite it all.

Since Friday, details that have emerged about the alleged attacker portray him as a conservative fanatic obsessed with bigotry common in online spaces for conservatives (including Republican lawmakers). On Monday, the Justice Department charged David DePape, 42, with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping. DePape, who has not publicly commented on the case, is expected to face state charges soon. [Twitchy editor’s note: Just because the MSM want desperately to portray David DePape as a conservative fanatic doesn’t mean the actual details actually paint him as one, or that conservatives or Republicans are to blame for DePape’s actions. Apparently MSNBC doesn’t seem to realize that.]

Facebook is known to be a cesspool of right-wing propaganda, and its leadership hasn’t taken a particularly tough stance toward disinformation posted about Pelosi and other leaders. The message sent from Zuckerberg and Co. has seemed clear to me: Online, it’s fair game.