You’ve heard of election trutherism, right? Well, kids, there’s another kind of trutherism in town, and this kind concerns the stuff that happens before elections and even when elections aren’t going on.

We’re talking, of course, about polling trutherism. We didn’t really realize just how big a thing that was until we saw this clip from Joy Reid’s show last night:

Woooooooow.

Yes, Christopher. Stop what you’re doing and watch it right now if you want to witness Joy Reid give birth to yet another insane conspiracy theory.

Trending

Yes, well done!

No, it won’t. To be fair, though, it had already aged very poorly by the time it came out of her mouth.

No. No she does not.

Not that that’s ever stopped her before, of course.

“Lunatic” seems far too gentle a descriptor for what Joy Reid is. But for now, it’ll do.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: battleground statesDemocratsjoy reidmidterm electionspollingpollsRealClearPoliticsRepublican polling firmsrepublicansSimon Rosenberg