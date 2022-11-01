You’ve heard of election trutherism, right? Well, kids, there’s another kind of trutherism in town, and this kind concerns the stuff that happens before elections and even when elections aren’t going on.

We’re talking, of course, about polling trutherism. We didn’t really realize just how big a thing that was until we saw this clip from Joy Reid’s show last night:

Joy Reid was wearing her tin foil hat tonight. She's accusing polling groups such as Real Clear Politics of trying to "flood the zone" with fake polls to make it seem like Republicans are headed toward victory in next week's midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/kN5hg5Mo0e — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) November 1, 2022

Woooooooow.

🔥Stop what you are doing and watch this now. I tweeted multiple times to ignore the polls and focus on the early vote because the polls weren't accurate. Here is why… Thank you @JoyAnnReid! pic.twitter.com/3gTIns18sl — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 1, 2022

Yes, Christopher. Stop what you’re doing and watch it right now if you want to witness Joy Reid give birth to yet another insane conspiracy theory.

this is a conspiracy theory. good job, folks. https://t.co/R7Ck3AhwE7 — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) November 1, 2022

Yes, well done!

That won’t age well. — pam (@pamahra) November 1, 2022

No, it won’t. To be fair, though, it had already aged very poorly by the time it came out of her mouth.

If anything, wouldn’t that help Dems get people to the polls to stop the scary red wave? — Rob Cohle (@CohleDet) November 1, 2022

Well if it’s fake then what’s the big deal? They’ll just win and they can say how right they were the whole time.. 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ — John 🇺🇸 (@JVTacoma) November 1, 2022

One: why would a polling group do that and Two: wouldn’t the idea that Rs ARE ahead rally her side to vote? If she’s saying it isn’t true, might ppl on her side infer there’s nothing to worry about & if I don’t make it to the polls, it’s no big deal? 🤨 — MimBotch (@CBotchis) November 1, 2022

Why would the pollsters do that? If R’s think they are going to win easily, some may not be bothered to vote because they don’t need to…. Does she ever make sense? — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) November 1, 2022

No. No she does not.

Not that that’s ever stopped her before, of course.

Jesus Christ, this woman is a lunatic. https://t.co/59Kwlqvj5n — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) November 1, 2022

“Lunatic” seems far too gentle a descriptor for what Joy Reid is. But for now, it’ll do.

@MSNBC / MSDNC is straight up a live streamed insane asylum at this point its embarrassing — Emmanuel Goldstein 🇺🇸 (@GoldsteinEman) November 1, 2022

