Well, Joy Reid is handling the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict about as well as thought she would.

Which is to say she’s out of her ever-loving mind.

Sigh.

Never. She’ll never stop lying.

Trending

So far, if you consider just the above tweets, she might sound relatively calm to you. But we assure you: she’s anything but.

Observe:

So, apparently what Joy was alluding to above when she said “We have learned again what is considered legal for *some* people to do in America” was that it’s legal for white conservatives to go on killing sprees. This is definitely in Nikole Hannah-Jones territory.

Now, it’s important to point out that the actual piece was not written by Reid herself, but rather by Ja’Han Jones. It was, however, published on her MSNBC “The ReidOut Blog.” So her name is attached to it. And honestly, based on everything we know about Joy Reid and everything she’s shown us, is there really any doubt that she would disagree with the notion that white conservatives can murder with impunity?

Count on it.

Fact check: true.

***

Related:

Drew Holden’s masterful thread revisiting Kyle Rittenhouse coverage conveniently doubles as ‘a list of potential defendants in upcoming defamation lawsuits’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ja'Han Jonesjoy reidJudge Bruce SchroederKyle RittenhouseKyle Rittenhouse trialMSNBCracismracistThe ReidOut Blogwhite conservativeswhite supremacy

Recommended Twitchy Video