Well, Joy Reid is handling the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict about as well as thought she would.

Which is to say she’s out of her ever-loving mind.

We knew, but it’s sometimes helpful to remind ourselves how America was designed to work. It continues to work as designed. We have learned again what is considered legal for *some* people to do in America. It’s helpful to know where you stand in your country. Be safe out there. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

In the Rittenhouse case, the 13th juror was the judge. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

Sigh.

It’s over, Joy. You can stop lying now. https://t.co/dJquFW92Gs — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2021

Never. She’ll never stop lying.

While we’re out reacting and processing the Rittenhouse verdict, please spare a thought for the families of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who are mourning, and for Gaige Grosskreutz and Jacob Blake. There is nothing here but tragedy, and these families are in pain. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

So far, if you consider just the above tweets, she might sound relatively calm to you. But we assure you: she’s anything but.

Observe:

So, apparently what Joy was alluding to above when she said “We have learned again what is considered legal for *some* people to do in America” was that it’s legal for white conservatives to go on killing sprees. This is definitely in Nikole Hannah-Jones territory.

Now, it’s important to point out that the actual piece was not written by Reid herself, but rather by Ja’Han Jones. It was, however, published on her MSNBC “The ReidOut Blog.” So her name is attached to it. And honestly, based on everything we know about Joy Reid and everything she’s shown us, is there really any doubt that she would disagree with the notion that white conservatives can murder with impunity?

She's having a normal one. Seriously, this level of brain dysfunction is totally normal for her. https://t.co/UEKni25mCc — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) November 19, 2021

Joy Reid going to be lit tonight @CurtisHouck — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 19, 2021

Count on it.

It’s really sick — Isaac Barry (@BarryIsaacb91) November 19, 2021

Joy Reid's producer is one evil SOB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 19, 2021

Fact check: true.

So basically MSNBC hasn't learned anything from all this. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 19, 2021

I smell another lawsuit, my man Kyle gonna be rich #gop https://t.co/37zq6EWzMT — Carlo M. Cabrera (@CarloMCabrera2) November 19, 2021

***

