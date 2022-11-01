Yesterday, journalist Lee Fang enjoyed some well deserved time in the spotlight with his must-read thread and article in The Intercept about the FBI and DHS collaborating with Facebook and Twitter to censor “disinformation,” which is their oft-preferred term for inconvenient truths.

Also in light of the Intercept report, curious if Twitter was purposely amplifying any of these characters at the demand of the White House, considering Klain's overuse of the platform. Will be neat to find out. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2022

That tweet from Stephen Miller was the final tweet in his thread about Aaron Rupar’s claim about receiving “more than a dozen DMs from people telling me they are leaving because of Elon [Musk].” It’s interesting that Miller should mention The Intercept’s report in that context, because, as it happens, Aaron Rupar has some thoughts on The Intercept’s report. Or at least he has thoughts on one of the authors of The Intercept’s report appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show:

Lee Fang is on Tucker pic.twitter.com/xrvRxYFuZv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022

Ok, but do you know what story he’s on there discussing?https://t.co/0biPT5QKlz If you want to live in a partisan information silo that’s your business. Don’t shame the rest of us. https://t.co/dFQZBwE0IA — Edwin Ivan Aponte (@Edwin_Aponte_Jr) November 1, 2022

Good point; why isn't he also on every other cable news show on tv? It's a big story! https://t.co/sDRSNPHjQ6 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 1, 2022

A huge story, in fact. One that an actual journalist would be all over … which we suppose explains why Aaron Rupar is focused like a laser on Lee Fang willingly speaking with someone like Tucker Carlson.

I agree that it's horrible so-called liberal outlets won't have him on. Thanks for pointing that out. There was a time when people who identified as liberal thought it was bad for the FBI to spy on people. https://t.co/iBPTBGuuKv — Katie Halper (@kthalps) November 1, 2022

What we’ve got is a pretty clear-cut case of collusion between the U.S. government and powerful social media platforms, but Aaron is mad that Fang is discussing it with Carlson. What’s wrong, Aaron? Why does actual journalism make you angry?

Dude who shouts "fascism" every time he wakes up, can only tone-police an actual reporter who broke a significant story of government-tech collusion, for appearing on a show. https://t.co/jVYYMCtNDY — Dr S Maitra (@MrMaitra) November 1, 2022

By the way, here’s video from Fang’s appearance, if, unlike Aaron Rupar, you’re capable of watching and processing it like a grownup:

Leaked Documents Show Facebook And Twitter Worked Closely With The FBI And DHS To Police "Disinformation" @lhfang Joins Tucker Carlson Tonight To Discuss This Bombshell Report Link To The Intercept Piece: https://t.co/PHMEGJVngE pic.twitter.com/mhUkmTDaDe — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 1, 2022

