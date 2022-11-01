Yesterday, journalist Lee Fang enjoyed some well deserved time in the spotlight with his must-read thread and article in The Intercept about the FBI and DHS collaborating with Facebook and Twitter to censor “disinformation,” which is their oft-preferred term for inconvenient truths.

That tweet from Stephen Miller was the final tweet in his thread about Aaron Rupar’s claim about receiving “more than a dozen DMs from people telling me they are leaving because of Elon [Musk].” It’s interesting that Miller should mention The Intercept’s report in that context, because, as it happens, Aaron Rupar has some thoughts on The Intercept’s report. Or at least he has thoughts on one of the authors of The Intercept’s report appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show:

Uh-oh, Lee. Busted.

Narrator: Aaron didn’t have him. But he did succeed in making an ass of himself.

A huge story, in fact. One that an actual journalist would be all over … which we suppose explains why Aaron Rupar is focused like a laser on Lee Fang willingly speaking with someone like Tucker Carlson.

What we’ve got is a pretty clear-cut case of collusion between the U.S. government and powerful social media platforms, but Aaron is mad that Fang is discussing it with Carlson. What’s wrong, Aaron? Why does actual journalism make you angry?

Oh, he jelly.

Delicious.

By the way, here’s video from Fang’s appearance, if, unlike Aaron Rupar, you’re capable of watching and processing it like a grownup:

***

