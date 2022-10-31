The MSM and the Left overall are almost a week into their meltdown over Elon Musk taking ownership of Twitter and ending our democracy as we know it, and they’re showing absolutely no signs of letting up.

And if we’re being honest, we shouldn’t expect them to let up after this, either, despite the fact that this is far scarier and much more sinister than Musk is threatening by reinstating banned accounts:

More from The Intercept:

The draft copy of DHS’s 2022 Quadrennial Homeland Security Review reviewed by The Intercept also confirms that DHS views the issue of tackling disinformation and misinformation as a growing portion of its core duties. While “counterterrorism remains the first and most important mission of the Department,” it notes, the agency’s “work on these missions is evolving and dynamic” and must now adapt to terror threats “exacerbated by misinformation and disinformation spread online” including by “domestic violent extremists.”

To accomplish this, the draft quadrennial review calls for DHS to “leverage advanced data analytics technology and hire and train skilled specialists to better understand how threat actors use online platforms to introduce and spread toxic narratives intended to inspire or incite violence, as well as work with NGOs and other parts of civil society to build resilience to the impacts of false information.”

The broad definition of “threat actors” posing risks to vaguely defined critical infrastructure — an area as broad as trust in government, public health, elections, and financial markets — has concerned civil libertarians. “No matter your political allegiances, all of us have good reason to be concerned about government efforts to pressure private social media platforms into reaching the government’s preferred decisions about what content we can see online,” said Adam Goldstein, the vice president of research at FIRE.

Alarm bells going off yet?

Nice to see a journalist actually doing his job. Sad that it’s such a rarity these days. The media are always in search of the next huge bombshell … well, this was out there for the taking and we didn’t hear a damn thing from the MSM. And we probably shouldn’t expect to hear much from them now.

Illegal and … what’s the word? Oh right:

Where’s the outcry from the Real Journalists™? Where are the earnest monologues about threats to the First Amendment?

Shame on Twitter, Facebook, et al. for cooperating with this. But ultimately, the worst shame lies with the government, that, instead of upholding and protecting the right to free speech, has actively been working to gut it.

Because that’s exactly what it is: censorship. Government censorship.

Assuming that the usual suspects even acknowledge this story, expect their response to be something along these lines:

Ugh. Don’t count on the MSM to have the public’s back on this. If we want to sound the alarm and fight this, we’re on our own.

