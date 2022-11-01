The waking nightmare continues. Elon Musk is still in charge of Twitter, and Democracy as we know it is still at risk. Some people out there are willing to weather this storm, but for others, it’s just a little too much. They can’t in good conscience stay here and fight the good fight. Aaron Rupar may or may not be one of them, but you should definitely subscribe to his newsletter either way:

Oh, we’re sure it was strong. Mighty, even.

Obviously there’s only one possible explanation for Aaron Rupar losing a bunch of followers:

Apparently a number of the people who just don’t have it in them to stick out the Reign of Elon Musk have reached out to Rupar before leaving. And that number is … more than a dozen:

It’s definitely hard to believe … that Aaron Rupar isn’t completely full of it.

First of all, even if he has heard from over a dozen people who say they’re leaving because of Elon Musk, so what? What percentage of Twitter’s usership is that? Are there even more than a dozen people on this planet who actually want to talk to Aaron Rupar? (Actually, reading his tweet again, it’s possible that he received more than dozen DMs from the same person.)

Second of all, though, we can’t help but love the earnest theatrics from Rupar. They’re nothing if not endlessly entertaining.

Until they’re all gone.

RIP, Democracy.

