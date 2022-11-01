The waking nightmare continues. Elon Musk is still in charge of Twitter, and Democracy as we know it is still at risk. Some people out there are willing to weather this storm, but for others, it’s just a little too much. They can’t in good conscience stay here and fight the good fight. Aaron Rupar may or may not be one of them, but you should definitely subscribe to his newsletter either way:

There's definitely a Twitter exodus happening (I'm down 7k followers in a week). If you're considering bouncing, pls subscribe to my newsletter to stay on top of my work. Paid subs are the best way to support me but free ones provide access to a lot. (1/2) https://t.co/g8kkcyG2ok — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2022

Today I published a really strong @nberlat piece about Elon Musk & Twitter. I have lots of good midterms-related stuff coming Wednesday and Friday. Follow the link below to sign up & get my coverage of politics & media in your inbox 3 times weekly. Thanks! https://t.co/g8kkcyG2ok — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2022

Oh, we’re sure it was strong. Mighty, even.

Obviously there’s only one possible explanation for Aaron Rupar losing a bunch of followers:

The Resistance Twitter version of "I'm being throttled" after a big bot sweep is "my followers are leaving because of Elon." https://t.co/HIeeAmaOE0 — Noam Blum (temporary)→ (@neontaster) November 1, 2022

Apparently a number of the people who just don’t have it in them to stick out the Reign of Elon Musk have reached out to Rupar before leaving. And that number is … more than a dozen:

I’ve received more than a dozen DMs from people telling me they are leaving because of Elon. I know it’s hard to believe, but some folks don’t think right-wing douchbaggery is cute — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022

It’s definitely hard to believe … that Aaron Rupar isn’t completely full of it.

First of all, even if he has heard from over a dozen people who say they’re leaving because of Elon Musk, so what? What percentage of Twitter’s usership is that? Are there even more than a dozen people on this planet who actually want to talk to Aaron Rupar? (Actually, reading his tweet again, it’s possible that he received more than dozen DMs from the same person.)

10s of people, oh no! https://t.co/Rdi1WhPUaA — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) November 1, 2022

Second of all, though, we can’t help but love the earnest theatrics from Rupar. They’re nothing if not endlessly entertaining.

We're just going to need to start photoshopping these people out one by one like the Back to the Future picture. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2022

Until they’re all gone.

Looking back who would have thought we were actually witnessing a funeral. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2022

RIP, Democracy.

***

***

