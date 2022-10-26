Earlier this week, Politico’s Brittany Gibson reported that almost $10 million of the $25 million that Stacey Abrams’ “voting rights organization” Fair Fight Action spent on legal fees over a two-year period went to a boutique law firm that belongs to Abrams’ close friend and campaign chair Allegra Lawrence-Hardy.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Team Abrams would be upset about a story like that coming out, especially just two weeks before the election where Abrams is already all but guaranteed to go down in flames. But there’s definitely still an element of surprise as far as the saga is concerned.

Check out this thread from ProPublica’s Jesse Eisinger:

Here's something quite bizarre. I'm not sure I've ever seen something quite like it. On Monday, @brittanyagibson wrote a very good story examining Stacey Abrams' troubling financial relationship with a law firm run by a buddy and campaign chair.https://t.co/lBcdtFGuIA — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

The problem the story laid out was that the law firm was charging what experts say was exorbitant amounts of money for its work: Almost $10mln of $25mln over two years for a tiny firm, more than $200K per employees, it seems. — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

The article quoted ethics experts, including Craig Holman of @Public_Citizen. pic.twitter.com/bEJz0kLZDY — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

Who is Holman? Well, he's a dean of the DC Ethics Club. And that's a *really* small club. He's been doing this for years. Think of how thankless that job is. Low pay, skunk at every dinner party, no lavish fetes with donors & lobbyists. — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

The next day, @Public_Citizen *retracts* Holman's quote! I think I've never seen a retracted quote.https://t.co/9u3EXen972 — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

Did you get that? Public Citizen didn’t dispute a quote; they retracted a quote.

From Public Citizen’s statement:

The story quotes a Public Citizen staff member suggesting that a contractual arrangement between Fair Fight and outside counsel poses a conflict of interest. However, we have now reviewed the full story presented in the Politico article. Based on the information in the story, our organizational conclusion is that there is no conflict of interest or any problem at all. … Fair Fight Action has done heroic work protecting and advancing the freedom to vote in Georgia and across the country. We are proud to partner with them. That said, we have a record of criticizing allies for improper conflicts of interest. We would not retract a public statement about an ally that we believe to be true. We are retracting the quote regarding Fair Fight Action solely because it does not reflect our organizational viewpoint and conclusion.

Dude.

This is extremely strange. Holman isn't quoted. No one is. It's some kind of institutional statement. — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

What's more, it's obtuse. It doesn't mention that Abrams' buddy charged what appears to be too much money! (Of course it can be ok to hire a highly qualified friend tho it can give rise to an appearance of a conflict. But the issue that makes it troubling is the large sum of $$.) — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

What's even stranger is that Public Citizen, a decades-long arbiter of good govt and ethics, says this: "Our organizational conclusion is that there is no conflict of interest or any problem at all." No problem *at all*? How can they know that? — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

They can’t know that. And they know they can’t know it.

So what happened? I don't know. I don't have all the facts. But it sure looks like Public Citizen's bosses threw a longtime employee under the bus. — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) October 26, 2022

Sure looks like that’s what they did.

I was surprised when I saw a Public Citizen quote criticizing Stacey Abrams because the organization is mostly funded by big D donors. Now, they've retracted the quote. The donors likely called. https://t.co/9NxGN8m5sQ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2022

This is one of the weirdest NGO statements I have ever read pic.twitter.com/iz6bCfxd4I — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2022

And this is the staffer they threw under the bus, seems like he's more than qualified to talk about ethics of campaign arrangements pic.twitter.com/iLFm7xusQA — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2022

Yeah stuff like this happens all the time in DC, but Public Citizen is an organization founded explicitly for the purpose of pushing back on money in politics, so the irony level is something else https://t.co/wV5HpaDP2P — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2022

Craig Holman is frequently quoted on ethics issues. A piece I did with Lee Fang a couple years ago where he sounded off on the Democrats welcoming lobbyists back to their conventions: https://t.co/oMEZ9zkXuI — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2022

Woof, this looks terrible for @Public_Citizen https://t.co/XuQhPqjlnB — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) October 26, 2022

Not a great look for Stacey Abrams’ campaign, either. Or for the Democrats in general, really.

I should note it's also possible there's some kind of direct pressure being placed by Team Abrams or internal turmoil within the org. A lot of PC's funding is actually through membership, although they get large foundation grants from Soros's org and other big Dem donors. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2022

Pressure from Team Abrams? But Stacey Abrams is so ethical! Internal turmoil? But Stacey Abrams is so calm and levelheaded! /s

Ten bucks says someone got a call from a rather unhappy Abrams world. Ask just about any reporter who has objectively covered the Abrams camp for any length of time. *Any* criticism – especially from Dems – is treated as heresy and the offender is ostracized. #gapol https://t.co/auBSfFss3w — Cody Hall (@CodyHallGA) October 26, 2022

Stacey Abrams is nothing if not an insecure thug when push comes to shove. And she’s demonstrated that she’s more than willing to push and shove her way to the top of the garbage heap.

***

