Earlier this week, Politico’s Brittany Gibson reported that almost $10 million of the $25 million that Stacey Abrams’ “voting rights organization” Fair Fight Action spent on legal fees over a two-year period went to a boutique law firm that belongs to Abrams’ close friend and campaign chair Allegra Lawrence-Hardy.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Team Abrams would be upset about a story like that coming out, especially just two weeks before the election where Abrams is already all but guaranteed to go down in flames. But there’s definitely still an element of surprise as far as the saga is concerned.

Check out this thread from ProPublica’s Jesse Eisinger:

Did you get that? Public Citizen didn’t dispute a quote; they retracted a quote.

From Public Citizen’s statement:

The story quotes a Public Citizen staff member suggesting that a contractual arrangement between Fair Fight and outside counsel poses a conflict of interest.

However, we have now reviewed the full story presented in the Politico article. Based on the information in the story, our organizational conclusion is that there is no conflict of interest or any problem at all.

Fair Fight Action has done heroic work protecting and advancing the freedom to vote in Georgia and across the country. We are proud to partner with them. That said, we have a record of criticizing allies for improper conflicts of interest. We would not retract a public statement about an ally that we believe to be true. We are retracting the quote regarding Fair Fight Action solely because it does not reflect our organizational viewpoint and conclusion.

Dude.

They can’t know that. And they know they can’t know it.

Sure looks like that’s what they did.

Not a great look for Stacey Abrams’ campaign, either. Or for the Democrats in general, really.

Pressure from Team Abrams? But Stacey Abrams is so ethical! Internal turmoil? But Stacey Abrams is so calm and levelheaded! /s

Stacey Abrams is nothing if not an insecure thug when push comes to shove. And she’s demonstrated that she’s more than willing to push and shove her way to the top of the garbage heap.

***

