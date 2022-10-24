With only a couple of weeks left before the midterm elections, the last thing Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams needs right now is something that makes her look bad. Unfortunately, for Stacey Abrams, she is Stacey Abrams, and there’s always bound to be something that makes her look bad.

And that’s where we’re at today, with a new scoop from Politico about a cause near and dear to Stacey Abrams’ heart, aka her ego … and her campaign chairwoman’s wallet.

My latest: Abrams’ campaign chair collected millions in legal fees from voting rights organization https://t.co/KSIbn9etTo via @politico — Brittany Gibson (@brittanyagibson) October 24, 2022

“The voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams spent more than $25 million over two years on legal fees, mostly on a single case, with the largest amount going to the self-described boutique law firm of the candidate’s campaign chairwoman”https://t.co/jX37ixe8NX — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 24, 2022

Who could’ve seen something like this coming? More from Politico:

Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Abrams’ close friend who chaired her gubernatorial campaign both in 2018 and her current bid to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, is one of two named partners in Lawrence & Bundy, a small firm of fewer than two dozen attorneys. The firm received $9.4 million from Abrams’ group, Fair Fight Action, in 2019 and 2020, the last years for which federal tax filings are available. Lawrence-Hardy declined to comment on how much her firm has collected from Fair Fight Action in 2021 and 2022 — years in which Fair Fight Action v. Raffensperger, for which Lawrence-Hardy was lead counsel, had most of its courtroom activity.

https://twitter.com/eisingerj/status/1584548374501797890

Well, “shocking” is certainly one word for it. It’s a word we would use if we were being facetious.

There is literally nothing shocking about the idea that Stacey Abrams would capitalize on gullible supporters’ unfounded fears in pursuit of something corrupt. It’s literally how she became famous in the first place.

It's called grift. She's a crook! — Al's Café Americain™✌ (@therealADWarren) October 24, 2022

Stacey Abrams is a total fraud. — World Explorer (@LeoNYC) October 24, 2022

