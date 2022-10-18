Last month, Hawaii Democratic Senator and all-around terrible person Mazie Hirono emphatically asserted that pro-life legislation “is an outright attack on women in this country” and called this battle “literally [a] call to arms in our country”:

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the Biden administration has taken the “call to arms” part very seriously. Earlier this month, for example, Biden’s Justice Department sicced FBI agents on peaceful pro-life protesters.

Recently, another pro-life activist, Herb Geraghty, Executive Director of Rehumanize International, was also indicted on charges similar to those faced by the people we mentioned above.

More:

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted a 10th pro-life activist in connection to a 2020 blockade of a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic as Republican lawmakers contend the agency may be misusing its power to target opponents of legal abortion.

A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia indicted Herb Geraghty of Pennsylvania, an atheist who serves as the executive director of the nonpartisan pro-life organization Rehumanize International, for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by participating in a blockade of an abortion clinic in the nation’s capital on Oct. 22, 2020.

Nine other pro-life activists were previously indicted in connection to the same event: Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, New Jersey; Jonathan Darnel, 40, of Arlington, Virginia; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; Paulette Harlow, 73, of Kingston, Massachusetts; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; Jean Marshall, 72, of Kingston, Massachusetts; and Jay Smith, 32, of Freeport, New York.

Geraghty recently tweeted about this insanity in a heartbreaking and infuriating thread:

Despite the terrifying prospect of imprisonment for fighting for the rights of the unborn, Geraghty is still urging others to stay focused on the mission at hand:

The fact that Geraghty and other pro-life activists are being targeted by Biden’s DOJ for peacefully advocating for the voiceless unborn is enough of an outrage. If they are actually imprisoned as a consequence for their activism, that will be nothing short of a travesty a gross miscarriage of justice.

