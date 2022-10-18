Last month, Hawaii Democratic Senator and all-around terrible person Mazie Hirono emphatically asserted that pro-life legislation “is an outright attack on women in this country” and called this battle “literally [a] call to arms in our country”:

Sen. @maziehirono: Fighting the pro-life movement "is literally a call to arms in our country." pic.twitter.com/JCtAwMpzE1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2022

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the Biden administration has taken the “call to arms” part very seriously. Earlier this month, for example, Biden’s Justice Department sicced FBI agents on peaceful pro-life protesters.

11 pro-life activists have been indicted by Biden's DOJ for protesting outside an abortion clinic in Tennessee. Meet the Christian memaws and papaws charged as "co-conspirators" now facing up to 11 years in federal prison for a peaceful "blockade" demonstration 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Drtoa4i2pk — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

Recently, another pro-life activist, Herb Geraghty, Executive Director of Rehumanize International, was also indicted on charges similar to those faced by the people we mentioned above.

🧵BREAKING: Herb Geraghty, a founding board member with PAAU and the executive director of @rehumanizeintl was indicted by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s U.S. Department of Justice under the FACE (Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances) Act. pic.twitter.com/5eRXfe76Cv — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) October 17, 2022

More:

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted a 10th pro-life activist in connection to a 2020 blockade of a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic as Republican lawmakers contend the agency may be misusing its power to target opponents of legal abortion. A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia indicted Herb Geraghty of Pennsylvania, an atheist who serves as the executive director of the nonpartisan pro-life organization Rehumanize International, for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by participating in a blockade of an abortion clinic in the nation’s capital on Oct. 22, 2020. Nine other pro-life activists were previously indicted in connection to the same event: Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, New Jersey; Jonathan Darnel, 40, of Arlington, Virginia; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; Paulette Harlow, 73, of Kingston, Massachusetts; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; Jean Marshall, 72, of Kingston, Massachusetts; and Jay Smith, 32, of Freeport, New York.

Geraghty recently tweeted about this insanity in a heartbreaking and infuriating thread:

This past weekend I learned I was indicted on charges related to nonviolent pro-life advocacy. Thanks to everyone who reached out. I am doing alright. — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

Much has already been said about the unjust and political nature of the recent arrests and charges brought against myself and other pro-life activists and leaders. It is clear that the Biden administration intends to use the DOJ as a weapon against political dissidents. — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

Thank you to those who are speaking up in our defense and calling for justice. However, as you do that please never lose sight of the fact that no matter what the state does to me or the other defendants — it will never compare to what they allow abortionists to do to children. — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

Despite the terrifying prospect of imprisonment for fighting for the rights of the unborn, Geraghty is still urging others to stay focused on the mission at hand:

The unborn babies still being killed every day in this country, despite the Dobbs decision, are the real victims. These children do not even get a trial before they are put to death. As you pray and demand justice for us, do NOT stop working for justice for them. — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

If convicted, I am facing up to 11 years in federal prison. That is obviously terrifying. However, 11 years is nothing compared to having your life snuffed out before you are even old enough to take your first steps or speak your first words. — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

Solidarity forever with nonviolent political prisoners and targets of the state. Solidarity forever with the unborn victims of state sanctioned violence. ☮️❤️ — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

The fact that Geraghty and other pro-life activists are being targeted by Biden’s DOJ for peacefully advocating for the voiceless unborn is enough of an outrage. If they are actually imprisoned as a consequence for their activism, that will be nothing short of a travesty a gross miscarriage of justice.

Merrick Garland is going to arrest every single prolifer he can. This is political persecution. There’s no other word. https://t.co/89xumi6Kp1 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 18, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!