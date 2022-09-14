Ask Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii where all the violent rhetoric and threats of violence come from, and she’ll say it comes from the Right — or “MAGA Republicans” as Biden might call them. And of course that would be her latest display of zero self-awareness. Projection is all she’s got:

Sen. @maziehirono: Fighting the pro-life movement "is literally a call to arms in our country." pic.twitter.com/JCtAwMpzE1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2022

Well, there it is. And before the day is over Hirono will probably go off on another tangent about the violent rhetoric coming from the Right.

Is this a threat? Inciting violence? https://t.co/SxUAuEFIwG — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 14, 2022

Um… Does she understand she LITERALLY just called for violence? https://t.co/gUkLW1OYXC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 14, 2022

The left has said for years that this language is an absolute call to violence, thus @maziehirono and Democrats are calling for violent armed conflict against pro-life supporters. https://t.co/1hH2NRnHQh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 14, 2022

“Literally.” Or since Hirono’s not the brightest bulb in the chandelier maybe she doesn’t know the word’s meaning.

"Literally" She's either purposely inciting violence or she's a freaking moron. Take your pick. (Could be both… Can't be neither) https://t.co/1jBHdc6hMp — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 14, 2022

We’re going to go with “both” until convinced of anything different.

They (democrats) love killing innocent unborn babies. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) September 14, 2022

Remember when the Left went nuts (nuttier than usual) over a Sarah Palin map showing targeted districts?

Sarah Palin's Crosshairs were blamed for the Giffords shooting. How many of the people who clutched their pearls over that will say Jack Schidt about this? https://t.co/8lAAUG0G99 — The Monster + (@SumErgoMonstro) September 14, 2022

