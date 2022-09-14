Ask Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii where all the violent rhetoric and threats of violence come from, and she’ll say it comes from the Right — or “MAGA Republicans” as Biden might call them. And of course that would be her latest display of zero self-awareness. Projection is all she’s got:

Well, there it is. And before the day is over Hirono will probably go off on another tangent about the violent rhetoric coming from the Right.

“Literally.” Or since Hirono’s not the brightest bulb in the chandelier maybe she doesn’t know the word’s meaning.

We’re going to go with “both” until convinced of anything different.

Remember when the Left went nuts (nuttier than usual) over a Sarah Palin map showing targeted districts?

