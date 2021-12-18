Congress has headed home for the remainder of the year, with the U.S. Senate doing so without holding a vote on the “Build Back Better” bill. BBB is the legislation that would spend a few trillion more dollars but cost “zero” according to many Dems while of course not in any way worsening inflation.

Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono doesn’t seem happy with how things are playing out:

Sen. @MazieHirono: "If you have a 50-50 split Senate, you can have one person — or two people — just stop everything. And that is why people in our country should know that a 50-50 Senate sucks, and we can't get things done." https://t.co/AJM2h3yoiV pic.twitter.com/ijTndicEA6 — The Hill (@thehill) December 17, 2021

They can’t get anything done? Aww, too bad.

States elected their senators, Mazie. Maybe if your bills didn’t suck so much this wouldn’t be an issue. https://t.co/DCHE4AOECh — 🎄The FOO🎅🏻 (@PolitiBunny) December 18, 2021

And Hirono needs a little help on how many senators are holding up the Dems’ BBB dream:

Or even 51 or 52 people!! — Generally Speaking…. (@JonGalvin4) December 18, 2021

If the Democrat leadership wants more people on board maybe they should consider something less insane.

Feature, not a bug. — GrandMomsterMel (@MomsterMel) December 18, 2021

The less you get “done” the better. — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) December 18, 2021

When we’re talking about the government, getting nothing done is usually a pretty good result. — Here2rubberneck (@gatormade871) December 18, 2021

But maybe Sen. Hirono will be happy soon enough:

Good news. It’s likely to change a year from now — Wallace E. Rhymes, III (@wallacerhymes) December 18, 2021

She might not like how her “problem” is resolved.

