Congress has headed home for the remainder of the year, with the U.S. Senate doing so without holding a vote on the “Build Back Better” bill. BBB is the legislation that would spend a few trillion more dollars but cost “zero” according to many Dems while of course not in any way worsening inflation.

Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono doesn’t seem happy with how things are playing out:

They can’t get anything done? Aww, too bad.

And Hirono needs a little help on how many senators are holding up the Dems’ BBB dream:

If the Democrat leadership wants more people on board maybe they should consider something less insane.

But maybe Sen. Hirono will be happy soon enough:

She might not like how her “problem” is resolved.

