As Twitchy reported last month, a reported 30 FBI agents were sent to the home of Catholic activist Mark Houck, who allegedly pushed to the ground an elderly clinic escort … in October 2021. Houck was never charged by the police and an attempt to sue him was unsuccessful. So why did the FBI get involved? Because Houck allegedly violated the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances), which makes it a federal crime to “injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care.”

This comes, of course, at the same time that a terrorist group calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” is vandalizing and firebombing crisis pregnancy centers, which Sen. Elizabeth Warren is determined to ban nationwide.

Townhall’s Mia Cathell reports that the Justice Department is on the move in Tennessee as well.

11 pro-life activists have been indicted by Biden's DOJ for protesting outside an abortion clinic in Tennessee. Meet the Christian memaws and papaws charged as "co-conspirators" now facing up to 11 years in federal prison for a peaceful "blockade" demonstration 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Drtoa4i2pk — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

FBI agents with "guns drawn" reportedly raided the home of 73-year-old Chester Eugene Gallagher after the pro-life leader promoted a series of anti-abortion events last year on social media in the Nashville area and advertised an activist blockade of an abortion clinic. pic.twitter.com/V1fkGW0K8J — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

Pro-life activist Heather Idoni, the 58-year-old owner of Beloved Books bookstore turned-Ukraine relief center, was charged by the DOJ with a civil rights conspiracy and a Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) offense for "blockading" an abortion facility. pic.twitter.com/jBFC0RzHIz — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

The pro-life advocate's passport was confiscated by federal authorities and a federal judge later denied Idoni's request to travel on a humanitarian mission trip to help refugees in Ukraine while supporting her Ukrainian adopted son living in the war-torn country. pic.twitter.com/KhkKBowIfy — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

61-year-old evangelist and pro-life missionary Calvin John Zastrow (now being prosecuted by the DOJ) was once arrested for reading the Bible and preaching on a public sidewalk across the street from an abortion clinic. pic.twitter.com/B1IylQFsf9 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

Biden's DOJ is targeting this pro-life street preacher who advocates for group prayer and peaceful sit-in protests. Pro-lifers sitting in front of abortion clinics are praying for God's intervention, which the DOJ calls "using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere." pic.twitter.com/L4xSH79U2s — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

The preacher's daughter Eva Darlene Zastrow is also named in the federal indictment for demonstrating outside an abortion facility. Here she explains what these pro-life protests are like: "I'm here because I care about you and your baby," she told a mother seeking an abortion. pic.twitter.com/X2bQyH3A1Y — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

50-year-old Dr. Coleman Boyd, a pro-life physician indicted by the DOJ for coordinating a peaceful protest at an abortion clinic, frequents facilities to read scripture and dissuade abortion seekers. "That baby is a gift from God."

"This is your son or daughter."

"Let us adopt." pic.twitter.com/dLNJhXgQNR — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

55-year-old Paul Vaughn of Personhood Tennessee said the scene of the pro-life protest (which the federal charges stem from) was "like church service" with protestors "singing hymns, reading scripture, praying." pic.twitter.com/9BnZlfFvbb — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

56-year-old cancer survivor Dennis Earl Green, the director of Life and Liberty Ministries, is accused of engaging in "a conspiracy" to prevent a clinic from aborting babies by being part of a peaceful protest that blocked access to a Tennessee abortion facility. pic.twitter.com/RDyjQAPnmZ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

Biden's DOJ is coming after 87-year-old Eva Edl, a pro-life icon arrested 40+ times for blockading abortion clinics and a survivor of a communist concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/KgnoumgejD — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

Instead of charging the far-left terrorists who have firebombed numerous pregnancy centers, Biden's DOJ is targeting this pro-life grandmother and bookstore owner for peacefully protesting at an abortion clinic. pic.twitter.com/PplVPGwcsj — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

Gee, hope they brought enough cops.

If they'd tried to set fire to a federal courthouse they would have had their charges dropped already. — TikTok is Malware (@FloridaUnemplo1) October 6, 2022

They never would have been arrested.

What is most infuriating about this is that it’s after the fact. Imagine the Feds coming to your house weeks or months later to arrest you over a peaceful protest. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 6, 2022

And even if you win, the litigation is the punishment. The cruelty is the point. — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 6, 2022

