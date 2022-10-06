As Twitchy reported last month, a reported 30 FBI agents were sent to the home of Catholic activist Mark Houck, who allegedly pushed to the ground an elderly clinic escort … in October 2021. Houck was never charged by the police and an attempt to sue him was unsuccessful. So why did the FBI get involved? Because Houck allegedly violated the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances), which makes it a federal crime to “injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care.”

This comes, of course, at the same time that a terrorist group calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” is vandalizing and firebombing crisis pregnancy centers, which Sen. Elizabeth Warren is determined to ban nationwide.

Townhall’s Mia Cathell reports that the Justice Department is on the move in Tennessee as well.

Trending

Gee, hope they brought enough cops.

They never would have been arrested.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortion clinicblockadeFACE ActFreedom of Access to Clinic EntrancesJustice DepartmentPro-lifeTennessee