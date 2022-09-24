You know, we haven’t heard anything about indictments or prosecutions in all of the vandalism and firebombing of crisis pregnancy centers done by terrorist groups like Jane’s Revenge. Surely the FBI is on it. After all, the reason the FBI is on this case is that Mark Houck violated the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances), and that’s a federal offense. The DOJ said Friday he was indicted on counts of pushing a 72-year-old abortion clinic escort to the ground … on October 13, 2021. The FBI never lets up in its pursuit of justice.

🧵THREAD: The Biden DOJ is being fully weaponized against his political enemies. The most horrific case yet might be the story of a Catholic activist from my hometown who had 30 FBI agents sent to his house yesterday to arrest him in front of his wife and seven children. pic.twitter.com/UKwPqUv9D7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

Mark Houck is the founder of an organization called The King's Men, which promotes Christian virtues among men, and is a well known pro-life activist in the Philly area. Every Wednesday, he sidewalk counsels at Planned Parenthoods in Philly for six to eight hours. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

In October 2021, he was counseling when a pro-abortion protester leading people into the building threatened his son and yelled obscenities at him. Houck then pushed the man away from his son. He was never charged for it and the man tried unsuccessfully to sue him. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

That was until yesterday when, according to his wife, 25-30 armed FBI agents raided their home at 7:05 a.m. His wife said they entered the home and pointed rifles at them as their kids began screaming. His wife and kids watched and they arrested Mark.https://t.co/SdJ6HqnYDN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

He's now being charged by the Biden DOJ with a law called the "Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances," which makes it a federal crime to "injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care."https://t.co/UqI69xWkFN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

Mark Houck is now facing a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000. All because he pushed a Planned Parenthood volunteer to the ground who got in his son's personal space and yelled obscenities at him. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

So, a man who does nothing but run an org that teaches men to be strong Catholics and sidewalk counsels outside Planned Parenthoods had 30 armed federal agents sent to his house and is now facing jail time over an incident that resulted in a failed lawsuithttps://t.co/m8iK9OPPhk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

Of course it's unprecedented that the FBI raided President Trump's home but, in my opinion, this is even worse. Mark Houck is a man who poses no threat to anyone. All he does is promote Catholic values, help people, and try to save lives. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

Yet, on some obscure federal law nobody has ever heard of, he had 30 FBI agents show up to his house, rifles pointed at him and his wife, and now faces 11 years in jail because the feds are accusing him of assaulting a "reproductive healthcare worker" who threatened his son. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

Nobody responsible for the nearly 100 attacks, including firebombs and vandalism, on pro-life pregnancy centers has been charged by the DOJ. But a pro-life activist who pushed a Planned Parenthood volunteer threatening his son is now facing 11 years in jail. Two-tiers justice. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2022

So he faced no local charges back in October, but now the FBI is stepping in to prosecute? Good to know they’re keeping us safe.

