For some ungodly reason, John Oliver has an audience. As a comedian, that’s not really all that surprising. But his biggest audience these days seems to be people who are looking to him for news and information about how the world works, and that’s pretty mind-blowing. It’s actually disturbing, if you really stop and think about it, because he’s actively misinforming/disinforming his audience. Whether it’s because he himself is misinformed, or it’s because he’s comfortable just lying to people’s faces, it’s not something that should be celebrated.

But it is being celebrated, much like radical trans activism. Which, incidentally, Oliver celebrated on his show last night and is now being celebrated for celebrating.

John Oliver did an entire episode on trans rights and I have to say it is SO refreshing to see the old Daily Show crew come together again to stand up against attacks on the trans community. It’s a great episode. Go watch it, pic.twitter.com/svaTkPsKkQ — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) October 17, 2022

Abigail Shrier: “When trans kids come out they stop all of their hobbies, all they can think about is being trans” John Oliver: “Well when they try to have hobbies like school sports a bunch of asshole adults take it away from them!” — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) October 17, 2022

We bet that line got a lot of applause from Oliver’s audience, despite the fact that it really wasn’t a logical rebuttal to Abigail Shrier’s point at all.

@iamjohnoliver has once again managed to talk about a difficult subject with clarity, intelligence, and humor. I loved the part where he insisted on the positive side of a transition. We don't talk about it enough. But transitioning goes far beyond making happiness possible.🧵 pic.twitter.com/4xsmoAwoJd — Yosha Iglesias (@IglesiasYosha) October 17, 2022

For a person in transition, this feeling is proof that they are on the right path. Look at this clip. That's what it's all about. There is nothing better in life. There is nothing more beautiful in life. I wish anyone could access this feeling. And no one should be denied it. 6 pic.twitter.com/Pdd4Z2XNf2 — Yosha Iglesias (@IglesiasYosha) October 17, 2022

No one should be denied the truth about what gender transitioning actually entails, but John Oliver is denying people the truth about what gender transitioning actually entails. Here’s journalist and podcaster Jesse Singal, who, much like J.K. Rowling, is both liberal and a vocal critical of radical trans advocacy. Singal has some pretty big bones to pick with Oliver:

It's extremely irresponsible for John Oliver to clam that puberty blockers are reversible. The NHS *deleted this claim from its website* because no one actually knows. There are all sorts of unanswered questions involving not just bone density but cognitive development pic.twitter.com/OwKCN1sd0A — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 17, 2022

And God forbid Oliver be willing to educate either himself or his audience on the actual science of gender transitioning.

2/It's been disturbing watching liberal outlets spread misinformation on this stuff. The GOP policies are harmful overreach, and should be called out as such, but it shouldn't require distorting the evidence about medical procedures being conducted on children to make that point. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 17, 2022

3/ Here's a snippet of an interview I conducted with a Swedish journalist whose documentary broke news of a major scandal there involving the side effects of "fully reversible" puberty blockers. It's just some spinal damage — we're all good liberals.https://t.co/8LYOkNdypf pic.twitter.com/0EuR9qy3PP — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 17, 2022

Singal’s used to getting heat from the Left for “transphobia” and whatnot, but so far, at least, it hasn’t stopped him from putting the facts out there. Props to him.

What does reversible even mean? No one claims other drugs are reversible. Short term/non-permanent effects? Maybe, maybe not. But reversible? Children never get back normal, healthy adolescence once you take it away from them. — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) October 17, 2022

His tone in that segment was laced with so much unearned certainty — Saturn Must Be King (@CoobPooba) October 17, 2022

In John Oliver’s case, the certainty comes from self-righteousness, and not from actual knowledge.

Not even a little bit.

