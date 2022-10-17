For some ungodly reason, John Oliver has an audience. As a comedian, that’s not really all that surprising. But his biggest audience these days seems to be people who are looking to him for news and information about how the world works, and that’s pretty mind-blowing. It’s actually disturbing, if you really stop and think about it, because he’s actively misinforming/disinforming his audience. Whether it’s because he himself is misinformed, or it’s because he’s comfortable just lying to people’s faces, it’s not something that should be celebrated.

But it is being celebrated, much like radical trans activism. Which, incidentally, Oliver celebrated on his show last night and is now being celebrated for celebrating.

We bet that line got a lot of applause from Oliver’s audience, despite the fact that it really wasn’t a logical rebuttal to Abigail Shrier’s point at all.

Trending

No one should be denied the truth about what gender transitioning actually entails, but John Oliver is denying people the truth about what gender transitioning actually entails. Here’s journalist and podcaster Jesse Singal, who, much like J.K. Rowling, is both liberal and a vocal critical of radical trans advocacy. Singal has some pretty big bones to pick with Oliver:

And God forbid Oliver be willing to educate either himself or his audience on the actual science of gender transitioning.

Singal’s used to getting heat from the Left for “transphobia” and whatnot, but so far, at least, it hasn’t stopped him from putting the facts out there. Props to him.

 

In John Oliver’s case, the certainty comes from self-righteousness, and not from actual knowledge.

Not even a little bit.

***

Related:

[email protected] discusses infuriating clip illustrating how ‘John Oliver is such a dishonest and awful influence on political and policy discourse’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrengender transitionJesse SingalJohn Oliverkidspubertypuberty blockerstranstrans childrentrans kidstrans teenstransgender