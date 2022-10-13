John Fetterman’s dedicated army of white knights has been out in full force ever since NBC News’ Dasha Burns had the temerity to acknowledge that Fetterman struggled to get through her in-person interview with him. But now that we’re on Day 2 of Burns not apologizing for doing her job, Fetterman’s defenders are screeching even louder.

And speaking of loud screeching, here’s what the women of “The View” had to say today about the controversy swirling around Fetterman:

Because of course.

He just has an auditory processing problem! That’s why when he’s giving speeches in which no one is asking him questions, he still can’t get a coherent sentence out!

Good one, Sara Haines. Over to you, Sunny Hostin:

Wow.

Trending

We see you, Sunny. We see all of you “View” harpies.

Meanwhile:

Demonstrable brain damage for a Democrat? Off-limits. Can’t even talk about it. Unproven brain damage for a Republican? You can not only talk about it, but you can laugh about it. And then you can claim that you’d never laugh about something like that.

Oh, we totally know the answer to that question. It’s always open season on Republicans, no matter what. But when there are legitimate reasons to question a Democrat’s fitness for office, the media waste no time circling the wagons.

We’ll give the last word — or, rather, words — to Glenn Greenwald, who’s rightly disgusted with the MSM’s shameful and shamefully transparent behavior.

 

***

Related:

BuzzFeed’s white-knighting for John Fetterman includes suggesting that Dasha Burns’ honesty will increase violence against the disabled

‘All hands on deck’: WaPo tosses out straw men, false equivalencies, and straight-up dishonesty in defense of John Fetterman’s impairments

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Herschel WalkerJohn FettermanJoy BeharSara HainesSunny HostinThe ViewWhoopi Goldberg