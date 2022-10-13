John Fetterman’s dedicated army of white knights has been out in full force ever since NBC News’ Dasha Burns had the temerity to acknowledge that Fetterman struggled to get through her in-person interview with him. But now that we’re on Day 2 of Burns not apologizing for doing her job, Fetterman’s defenders are screeching even louder.

And speaking of loud screeching, here’s what the women of “The View” had to say today about the controversy swirling around Fetterman:

Whoopi defends Fetterman's refusal to release his medical records and suggests they should wait until January, 2 months after the election. pic.twitter.com/CJK9LGsApD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2022

Because of course.

Sara Haines commends Fetterman's progress in recovering from his stroke and seems to take issue with the NBC interviewer trying to have small talk with him. She seems to downplay his inability to comprehend speech. pic.twitter.com/LEyyHzlC2N — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2022

He just has an auditory processing problem! That’s why when he’s giving speeches in which no one is asking him questions, he still can’t get a coherent sentence out!

Democrat John Fetterman: “The Eagles are so much better … than the Eagles!” pic.twitter.com/fHhwsVxdhA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2022

Good one, Sara Haines. Over to you, Sunny Hostin:

Sunny attacks NBC's Dasha Burns, says it was "inappropriate" for her to admit that Fetterman is struggling.

"Maybe she's bad at small talk! Maybe it's her!" Whoopi chides.

Sunny claims Burns broke journalistic ethics and defends Fetterman saying she too requires closed captions. pic.twitter.com/yaknFJ0fqe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2022

Wow.

Sunny: I use “Sunny” because America is too racist to pronounce “Asunción” Also Sunny: I use closed captioning too because I can’t understand all these accents sometimes. — David Ryan (Leave/Me/Alone) (@skepticpatriot) October 13, 2022

We see you, Sunny. We see all of you “View” harpies.

Meanwhile:

Joy pivots to Herschel Walker, lashing out and asking: "What makes the Republicans think that Herschel walker is coherent and he hasn't had a stroke?"

"That's a valid point," Sunny declares. They then collectively laughed at the possibility that Walker had brain damage. pic.twitter.com/PCk9brD77l — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2022

After they all laughed at the possibility that Walker had brain damage, Sara Haines whined that the Oz camp made a comment about Fetterman not eating vegetables.

"I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges," she declared, flaunting her hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/7nARwseeos — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 13, 2022

Demonstrable brain damage for a Democrat? Off-limits. Can’t even talk about it. Unproven brain damage for a Republican? You can not only talk about it, but you can laugh about it. And then you can claim that you’d never laugh about something like that.

Would they be rushing to attack a journalist and defend a candidate if it was Fetterman (R) instead of Fetterman (D)? I mean, we know the answer to that question. https://t.co/YGdnCoo7io — Brittany (@bccover) October 13, 2022

Oh, we totally know the answer to that question. It’s always open season on Republicans, no matter what. But when there are legitimate reasons to question a Democrat’s fitness for office, the media waste no time circling the wagons.

Carrying water for your preferred party candidate when it's obvious he is not fit for the job is breaking journalistic ethics. — Kaycee🍀 (@Kaycee_314) October 13, 2022

I've seen the #CorporateMedia carrying water before but I had no idea that you could carry an entire ocean. https://t.co/HcR34NFkda — hairlessmonkey (@hairlessmonkey) October 13, 2022

We’ll give the last word — or, rather, words — to Glenn Greenwald, who’s rightly disgusted with the MSM’s shameful and shamefully transparent behavior.

Dems and their media allies (most employees of corporate media) are so accustomed to journalists refusing to question or criticize Dem Party leaders that they are genuinely shocked and outraged on the rare occasion it happens. They believe it's immoral because it "helps fascism." https://t.co/bNUaCbl9mE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 13, 2022

In 2020, CBS' @BoKnowsNews was one of the few who did his job by asking Biden about his deals in Ukraine and China as revealed by Hunter's laptop. Media people widely attacked him for pushing "Kremlin propaganda" (based on CIA lie that the laptop was "Russian disinformation"). pic.twitter.com/HhxN8x3GGG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 13, 2022

The same thing happened when a few CNN personalities – liberated/required now to also criticize Dems – were viciously maligned for suggesting Biden's speech weaponizing the military was inappropriate. It's all about training journalists: you'll be punished if you criticize Dems. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 13, 2022

For decades, examining the physical and mental health of politicians seeking high office is journalistically *required*. Of course the public should know Fetterman's post-stroke capabilities. Nobody disputes this. His Senate win is vital and therefore questioning him is barred. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 13, 2022

And I just need to remind you again: Right before the 2020 election, most of the US corporate media spread an absolute lie: that the Hunter laptop was "Russian disinformation." Everyone knows it's a lie. Not one of them has apologized or retracted.https://t.co/X8P8FM47sC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 13, 2022

***

Related:

BuzzFeed’s white-knighting for John Fetterman includes suggesting that Dasha Burns’ honesty will increase violence against the disabled

‘All hands on deck’: WaPo tosses out straw men, false equivalencies, and straight-up dishonesty in defense of John Fetterman’s impairments

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!