Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman spoke yesterday at Montgomery County Community College to remind all those Women for Fetterman out there that he’s a big supporter of abortion rights.

CRINGE: Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman introduces himself as “John Fetterwoman.” pic.twitter.com/4yNSih9hmy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2022

Dear God.

"Hey Google, can second-hand embarrassment be fatal?" https://t.co/x1ZpTUcicw — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 12, 2022

We wish we could say that was the worst part of that performance. Lord knows we wish we could say that. But we can’t say that. Because there was much more where that bit of cringe came from:

John Fetterman gave a speech in Montgomery County yesterday. Here are the highlights. pic.twitter.com/8udMddHAcQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2022

“Highlights.” The thing is, those really are the highlights. This is John Fetterman at his best.

And that’s genuinely disturbing.

That's painful to watch…. — Eddie K (@EddieK_1987) September 12, 2022

I couldn't finish. That gave me anxiety for him. — Katherine Byers (@Katheri95291530) September 12, 2022

Mehmet Oz is far from an ideal Republican Senate candidate. But at least Oz is coherent and doesn’t struggle to express himself.

The thing is, this guy was always going to be a lockstep vote for higher taxes, fracking bans, taxpayer-funded late-term abortions, gun grabs, etc etc etc. His coherence or lack thereof is kind of irrelevant. https://t.co/n8N9BjN0r5 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 12, 2022

In a sense, we get that. Fetterman’s personal views alone make him a bad choice. But his coherence or lack thereof is still relevant, because he has a very real shot at being the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, and his state of mind puts him at risk of either making irrational decisions or not even being able to make decisions at all and effectively becoming a tool for more powerful Senate Dems.

This is bad, guys. Everyone should be concerned.

This man is not ok. https://t.co/mBN3WXbnge — Ori (@MrXphilly) September 12, 2022

John Fetterman spent his 9/11 by making a rare public appearance at an abortion rally. It didn't go well. The man is mentally and physically incapacitated and incapable of serving as a senator for the Commonwealth. #PASen pic.twitter.com/YvlsLILNP9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 12, 2022

John Fetterman is not mentally fit to serve in the U.S. Senate. It's not a criticism, it's the sad truth. https://t.co/UfWTt9e5Z2 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 12, 2022

And perhaps the people who should be most concerned of all are the people who claim to care about him the most.

If his family cares about him, they would convince him to end this and recover. https://t.co/mTNTD5EP32 — Mr. GenX (@minehunterr) September 12, 2022

It’s exploitative and borderline abusive for Fetterman’s family to allow him to continue campaigning. That’s been the case with Joe Biden’s family as well. Why do Democrats do this?

***

