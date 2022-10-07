Remember when liberals were losing it over Sinclair Broadcast Group, shrieking that it was actually a front for right-wing puppet masters? Yeah, those were good times.

Don’t expect to hear any of those liberals losing it over this scoop from Axios’ Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley:

New with @thomaswheatley: a mysterious Florida company and DC media outfit run by prominent Dem operatives are churning out stilted news coverage via 50+ supposed local media outlets across 10 midterm battleground states https://t.co/eFGg8gr11q — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 7, 2022

The sites have local sounding names like the Pima Times and the Mecklenburg Herald. Six writers produce all the original content across the network. All 6 also work for the American Independent, the media outfit founded by Dem operative David Brock https://t.co/eFGg8gJafy — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 7, 2022

The sites say they're the work of a company called Local Report Inc., which was founded in Florida last year. A spox for the company—who communicated via a generic "[email protected]" email address—refused to ID themself or any other person associated with the company https://t.co/eFGg8gJafy — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 7, 2022

I’ve had a few people reach out asking for a full list of the 51 sites mentioned in this piece. I put one together here: https://t.co/uDoqvglnCm — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 7, 2022

More from Axios:

The sites are focused on key swing states with elections in 2021 and 2022: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Each follows a similar template: aggregated local news content and short write-ups about local sports teams and attractions — interspersed with heavily slanted political news aimed at boosting Democratic midterm candidates and attacking Republican opponents.

Seems pretty newsworthy, right? Like, where’s CNN on this? CNN loves to do stories about journalism.

Something else you would think a media reporter would you know, report on. pic.twitter.com/EH32lfqQqm — Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) October 7, 2022

You would think that, wouldn’t you? After all, this is definitely a story about the media. And about corruption in the media.

They mail out newspapers toohttps://t.co/M9FwXo7qT8 — Nick Field (@nick_field90) October 7, 2022

Where’s Oliver Darcy’s write-up on this?

Is this a threat to democracy? This feels like a threat to democracy. https://t.co/xznmaRaDhR pic.twitter.com/p6xgOCGPNG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2022

Weird how the dangerous disinformation reporter at NBC missed that one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2022

Who, Ben Collins? Maybe he’ll have a chance to take a look at it once he’s finished trying to make sure @FearTheFloof is never allowed to return to Twitter in any capacity.

***

