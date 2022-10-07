Remember when liberals were losing it over Sinclair Broadcast Group, shrieking that it was actually a front for right-wing puppet masters? Yeah, those were good times.

Don’t expect to hear any of those liberals losing it over this scoop from Axios’ Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley:

More from Axios:

  • The sites are focused on key swing states with elections in 2021 and 2022: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
  • Each follows a similar template: aggregated local news content and short write-ups about local sports teams and attractions — interspersed with heavily slanted political news aimed at boosting Democratic midterm candidates and attacking Republican opponents.

Seems pretty newsworthy, right? Like, where’s CNN on this? CNN loves to do stories about journalism.

You would think that, wouldn’t you? After all, this is definitely a story about the media. And about corruption in the media.

Where’s Oliver Darcy’s write-up on this?

Who, Ben Collins? Maybe he’ll have a chance to take a look at it once he’s finished trying to make sure @FearTheFloof is never allowed to return to Twitter in any capacity.

