As we told you, tweeter @FearTheFloof disappeared from Twitter the other day following his righteous rant about wealthy, privileged journalists who have tried to make sure that the public has no idea how wealthy privileged they actually are. It was as though he’d never even existed.

He had existed, of course. We all saw him and we all read his blistering thread. And now, by some miracle, his account has been restored. Is it because Twitter could no longer pretend that his account had been suspended solely because he pissed off some journalists by sharing publicly available information and not because he’d actually done anything wrong? Who knows? All we do know is that we’re glad he’s back, and we’re very interested in what he’s got to say.

Here’s what he’s got to say:

https://twitter.com/FearTheFloof/status/1578375338908078080

Hey, wait a second … why isn’t that tweet showing up? Did we screw up the link or … ? It couldn’t possibly be that he was suspended again, because that would be ridiculous.

Except that’s exactly what it could be, and that’s exactly what’s happened:

We at least managed to get screenshots of a few of his other tweets before Twitter decided to whisk him away:

How ironic that he was disappeared shortly after tweeting about the importance of truth, accuracy, and honesty. Apparently Twitter — and their Real Journalist™ overlords — don’t care for truth, accuracy, or honesty.

what the absolute fuck pic.twitter.com/eGJuAhWu09 — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) October 7, 2022

Hillbilly makes a thread detailing how well-to-do journos from rich families use their powerful platforms in corporate media to harass the powerless. The result of speaking truth to power: pic.twitter.com/eDbIinGYoa — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 7, 2022

The powers that be seem determined to prove Floof right pic.twitter.com/TmWeEBG6cx — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 7, 2022

No matter how much you hate the corporate media I can assure you it's not enough. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 7, 2022

***

