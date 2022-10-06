Yesterday, we told you about an absolutely epic thread from tweeter @FearTheFloof exposing the posh and privileged background of some of the most well known journalists in America. It was up to someone like Floof to expose that stuff because the journalists have worked very, very hard to keep the truth buried and inaccessible to the public.

We were very careful to note in the headline of that post that @FearTheFloor was risking the wrath of these journalists by putting the information out there. NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins, for example, got extremely pissed off when he learned about his inclusion in the thread. Collins was quick to accuse Floof of shoddy journalism and lying, but in actuality, all he did was prove Floof’s point.

It’s notable that throughout @FearTheFloof’s thread, there was no doxxing. No thinly or non-thinly veiled threats or calls to harass these journalists or their families. The only crime of which Floof was guilty was proving — with receipts and facts — that these journalists were hypocrites. And — lo and behold — our fear that Floof would put a target on his back seems to have come to fruition:

And this account who posted public information about journalists today is gone. pic.twitter.com/L98Bm1vHce — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2022

Just like that.

Fearthefloof recently wrote a long thread pointing out the hypocrisy, wealth, and nepotism that many journalists have benefited from. The thread blew up, seeming to push all the right buttons for many on the political spectrum. Only for him to seemingly disappear overnight… pic.twitter.com/B5oTjTGrHb — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

Many are trying to blame the journalists themselves for his disappearance. Even Floof’s last tweet seems to insinuate just that. However, it’s not the case. Floof has his own background he tried to keep buried. It was, until I started digging… pic.twitter.com/dVSTYKTonU — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

Finding info on Floof proved to be quite difficult. However, after attacking America’s true warriors, I couldn’t let that stand and knew I had to push through and show the world that not just any regular cat can attempt to destroy the lives of the beacons of light we need. pic.twitter.com/alCqiWprC1 — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

Floof may seem like a regular cat who just loves guns and violence, but many don’t know that he, also, comes from a long line of celebrity and wealth.

His grt grt grt grt grandmother began this familial wealth after starring in the 1993 movie Homewardbound. She played Dassy. pic.twitter.com/1auFiB73xZ — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

Some of you may remember Floofs own grandmother, who was the face of Fancy Feasts. This reignited the fame back to the familial wealth. pic.twitter.com/9E5qH8C6EK — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

Floofs father then went on to have a successful singing and modeling career with his hit song for Meow-Mix. The game and celebrity got to him young, when Floof was just a kitten his father was hit by a car. pic.twitter.com/cf5k9KXI6k — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

However, the most damning information from Floofs past was his own history. After meowledge, Floof tried modeling himself. He modeled for some catnip, only to become addicted to the product he was trying to sell. Starting a path down a long dark road. pic.twitter.com/F0QwqgJc2w — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

He first had a role on ‘Cats’, showing his b-hole. He then had a brief OnlyMeows account with his girlfriend, then pivoted to making a male only cat club, trying to extol the virtues of their big cat ancestors. He went by the name ‘Cat Murphy’. pic.twitter.com/cMKCX7AUDZ — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

Now that you the truth about Floof, please join me in ensuring he never gets a job again. He cannot go unscathed after his attack against our most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/1Umlux1eFQ — brink (@brinkofill) October 6, 2022

See what @brinkofill did there?

All snark aside, @FearTheFloof’s disappearance is perhaps some of the most powerful evidence out there of the absolute cravenness and hypocrisy of Twitter and the insane amount of bullying from left-wing journalists.

So… The Floof thread. Factually everything in here is accurate. If anyone bans anyone for this… They really are playing a McCarthyism Fascist playbook. Censorship of that type should never stand, whatever the cost. Attn @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/h7cHLqH3oq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 5, 2022

As soon as I saw Twitchy had picked it up, I thought "Here comes the ban". The only times I have been banned is when I've replied to a @TwitchyTeam thread, so whomever the ban bros are, they watch Twitchy like a hawk for targets. — The Hanford Insti-boo!-te (@ThiccInstitute) October 5, 2022

You gonna ban us, too, Twitter? Afraid the journos will kidnap your dog if you allow us to draw attention to conservatives calling out liberal journalists and liberal journalistic malpractice?

Again, these are FACTS INDISPUTABLE FACTS. Just because the rich and powerful don't like such transparency doesn't give them the right to use fascist agenda to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/SHnXEZlOW1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 5, 2022

And even if it's false, that can be corrected. Nothing here comes anywhere close to libel. In fact, there really isn't anything here to be ashamed of! pic.twitter.com/uAb7M9RaMI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 5, 2022

If I get banned for spreading facts, so be it. Some things are worth fighting for. Don't be scared. Stand up for what's right. And how the @elonmusk takes a stand against this abuse. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 5, 2022

Amen to that. All of it.

And Floof, wherever you are, we’re with you.

Texting with him at the moment pic.twitter.com/P9E9AYledJ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 6, 2022

