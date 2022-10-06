Yesterday, we told you about an absolutely epic thread from tweeter @FearTheFloof exposing the posh and privileged background of some of the most well known journalists in America. It was up to someone like Floof to expose that stuff because the journalists have worked very, very hard to keep the truth buried and inaccessible to the public.

We were very careful to note in the headline of that post that @FearTheFloor was risking the wrath of these journalists by putting the information out there. NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins, for example, got extremely pissed off when he learned about his inclusion in the thread. Collins was quick to accuse Floof of shoddy journalism and lying, but in actuality, all he did was prove Floof’s point.

It’s notable that throughout @FearTheFloof’s thread, there was no doxxing. No thinly or non-thinly veiled threats or calls to harass these journalists or their families. The only crime of which Floof was guilty was proving — with receipts and facts — that these journalists were hypocrites. And — lo and behold — our fear that Floof would put a target on his back seems to have come to fruition:

Just like that.

See what @brinkofill did there?

All snark aside, @FearTheFloof’s disappearance is perhaps some of the most powerful evidence out there of the absolute cravenness and hypocrisy of Twitter and the insane amount of bullying from left-wing journalists.

You gonna ban us, too, Twitter? Afraid the journos will kidnap your dog if you allow us to draw attention to conservatives calling out liberal journalists and liberal journalistic malpractice?

Amen to that. All of it.

And Floof, wherever you are, we’re with you.

