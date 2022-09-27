Floridians are bracing for a beating from Hurricane Ian, and while normal people are hoping for as little death and destruction as possible, Democrats out there see a golden opportunity to sell the the public on their garbage agenda.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought the hurricane up during an MSNBC interview this morning, and you’ll never guess how she managed to work it into the conversation. OK, you probably will, but watch her anyway:

“We just did something about climate change.” By what, exactly? By passing a bill? A bill that wasn’t even supposed to be about climate change?

It doesn’t help. Not with climate change, not with inflation, not with anything. All it does is create a buttload of new problems for us that Democrats can promise to solve if we just keep electing them.

If the Democratic agenda has anything whatsoever to do with dealing with a hurricane, it’s that thanks to Democrats, recovery will be more challenging because victims’ money is worth less than it used to be.

Needless to say, Floridian Christina Pushaw is pretty annoyed:

Well, annoyed and disgusted:

They do this every single time, without fail. Before all this is over, everything will be the fault of Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party. Just you wait.

Well, we have to hope that enough people out there aren’t dumb or gullible enough to fall for it. At the very least, they should be pissed off that Dems see a hurricane as nothing more than a means to their policy ends. In their minds, the more people suffer, the better.

And the Democrats know it. And they just keep pressing forward with their lies and deception.

We’d say shame on Amy Klobuchar and Democrats, but they’ve already shown that they’re utterly shameless.

