Floridians are bracing for a beating from Hurricane Ian, and while normal people are hoping for as little death and destruction as possible, Democrats out there see a golden opportunity to sell the the public on their garbage agenda.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought the hurricane up during an MSNBC interview this morning, and you’ll never guess how she managed to work it into the conversation. OK, you probably will, but watch her anyway:

Sen. @amyklobuchar suggests voting for Democrats may stop hurricanes: "We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we have to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We have to win in the midterms." pic.twitter.com/yP3buo0r4f — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2022

“We just did something about climate change.” By what, exactly? By passing a bill? A bill that wasn’t even supposed to be about climate change?

I heard about this climate change bill, but how does it help? They keep telling us it helps, but they never list any of the ways https://t.co/DxChcPfNJg — Marilyn (@Jaizem) September 27, 2022

It doesn’t help. Not with climate change, not with inflation, not with anything. All it does is create a buttload of new problems for us that Democrats can promise to solve if we just keep electing them.

Did Amy Klobuchar just suggest voting for Democrats will stop hurricanes? "We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That's why [Democrats] have to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida." pic.twitter.com/F9cDc7QAr9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2022

If the Democratic agenda has anything whatsoever to do with dealing with a hurricane, it’s that thanks to Democrats, recovery will be more challenging because victims’ money is worth less than it used to be.

Since you can’t afford a home when Dems are in power, you won’t have to worry about flooding…. https://t.co/XKy1H64aXG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 27, 2022

Needless to say, Floridian Christina Pushaw is pretty annoyed:

So the "Inflation Reduction Act" didn't stop inflation, but she expects us to believe it will stop….hurricanes? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 27, 2022

Well, annoyed and disgusted:

Florida has experienced hurricanes throughout recorded history, before Democrats and Republicans existed. But the Party of Science will never miss an opportunity to play politics with a natural disaster. Gross and shameless. https://t.co/TW5YFQBap9 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 27, 2022

They do this every single time, without fail. Before all this is over, everything will be the fault of Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party. Just you wait.

It’s almost funny — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 27, 2022

It would be hilarious if so many people didn't think it was actually true. — Minya Bis Nass (@CactusCat236) September 27, 2022

Well, we have to hope that enough people out there aren’t dumb or gullible enough to fall for it. At the very least, they should be pissed off that Dems see a hurricane as nothing more than a means to their policy ends. In their minds, the more people suffer, the better.

They really do pull stuff out of their ass to say anything. Sadly, some people will buy it. Hurricanes have been around for thousands of years. No bill is going to stop hurricanes. https://t.co/i7du7WIds1 — TheMogul201 (@themogol) September 27, 2022

And the Democrats know it. And they just keep pressing forward with their lies and deception.

The new science: so the hurricane is punishing Floridians for voting Republican, not because it’s a seasonal event and has been since before this grift. Nice sentiment @amyklobuchar as people are fleeing inland and praying they don’t lose their homes. https://t.co/f5TMTvdfDy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 27, 2022

We’d say shame on Amy Klobuchar and Democrats, but they’ve already shown that they’re utterly shameless.

