Raise your hand if you didn’t expect compassionate liberals to have huge problems with illegal immigrants in their backyards. We’re squinting, but don’t see any hands. And we’re not going to. NIMBYism is alive and well today in places like Martha’s Vineyard and Washington, D.C.

And Holocaust analogies are alive and well at CNN today:

To be fair, John Berman and Ken Burns aren’t saying that Ron DeSantis is Adolf Hitler and that sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is like sending migrants to ghettos or concentration camps … but they’re not exactly not saying that, either.

Trending

It’s not a parallel to the Holocaust in any way, but there are definitely parallels to the Holocaust!

This isn’t the first time liberals have trivialized the Holocaust with regard to illegal immigration, and it won’t be the last. But dammit if it’s not disgusting every single time they do it.

***

Related:

CNN’s John Berman and American Jewish Congress head’s outrage over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust comments rings extremely hollow

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNholocaustillegal immigrantsJohn BermanKen BurnsMartha's VineyardmigrantsRon DeSantis