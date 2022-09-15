Raise your hand if you didn’t expect compassionate liberals to have huge problems with illegal immigrants in their backyards. We’re squinting, but don’t see any hands. And we’re not going to. NIMBYism is alive and well today in places like Martha’s Vineyard and Washington, D.C.

And Holocaust analogies are alive and well at CNN today:

CNN's @JohnBerman & filmmaker @KenBurns somehow liken DeSantis offering migrants free flights to Martha's Vineyard to Hitler's Holocaust of Jews pic.twitter.com/1UUmjUXGv1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2022

To be fair, John Berman and Ken Burns aren’t saying that Ron DeSantis is Adolf Hitler and that sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is like sending migrants to ghettos or concentration camps … but they’re not exactly not saying that, either.

BERMAN: "I’m not saying — this is not a one-for-one, this is not a parallel here in any way, but it does address some of the same themes …" BURNS: “This is coming straight out of the authoritarian playbook … DeSantis is … weaponiz[ing] human beings for a political purpose" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2022

It’s not a parallel to the Holocaust in any way, but there are definitely parallels to the Holocaust!

What is Martha's Vineyard doing to the migrants!?!?!? https://t.co/vwk5szKUj6 — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) September 15, 2022

Wow didn't realize Martha's Vineyard was the new Auschwitz — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) September 15, 2022

This? This is Auschwitz? pic.twitter.com/Rywwm53kOy — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) September 15, 2022

Yes this is literally what the Nazis did, huh Ken? They’re literally “free,” to travel, to wherever they please… Don’t you dare invoke the suffering of tens of millions in Europe by comparing the Holocaust to those choosing to violate our national sovereignty. https://t.co/71ZS6jpGws — TexasSurplusPro 🇺🇸 🐊 (@TexasSurplusPro) September 15, 2022

This isn’t the first time liberals have trivialized the Holocaust with regard to illegal immigration, and it won’t be the last. But dammit if it’s not disgusting every single time they do it.

***

Related:

CNN’s John Berman and American Jewish Congress head’s outrage over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust comments rings extremely hollow

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!