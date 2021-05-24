So here’s the thing about GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: she’s an antisemite.

Homegirl thinks Jewish-controlled space lasers are responsible for California wildfires.

And comparing the House mask mandate to the Holocaust is actually quite offensive to Holocaust victims, who deserve far better than to be invoked to make a political point.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to continue to require members of the House to wear masks on the chamber floor to steps the Nazis took to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust https://t.co/2mMMSry2Ih — CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2021

All that said, though, we’re having a really hard time watching the self-righteous indignation from the Left — including outlets like CNN — over Greene’s remarks when you consider the blatant antisemitic filth that’s been emanating from the most vocal and celebrated wing of the Democratic Party.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about the Holocaust fit the mold of what's happening on far-right Facebook and Telegram forums: an effort to equate Democrats with Nazis. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 24, 2021

As if there hasn’t been a far-Left (and even not-that-far-Left) effort to equate Republicans with Nazis.

Forgive us if we’re not impressed with CNN “New Day” host John Berman and American Jewish Congress Executive Director Joel Rubin’s condemnation of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks:

Marjorie Taylor Greene should be “expelled from Congress,” Joel Rubin, executive director of the American Jewish Congress says after the GOP Rep. compared House mask mandates to the Holocaust. “This is deeply disturbing to the American Jewish community … just beyond the pale.” pic.twitter.com/cqmHql7eyN — New Day (@NewDay) May 24, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene indeed trivialized the Holocaust. So did AOC when she compared CBP and ICE facilities to concentration camps (the Auschwitz Memorial called her out for that one, remember?). But we didn’t get calls from John Berman or Joel Rubin or any liberal media or political personalities for AOC to be expelled from Congress or even reprimanded.

The truth is that the Democratic Party has not just tolerated, but also enabled antisemitism within. AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush … rather than facing any sort of disciplinary action, they’ve been handed microphones over and over again to amplify their anti-Israel, antisemitic, pro-terrorist messaging. One needn’t search old Facebook posts for antisemitic conspiracy theories; they’re right out there in the open, day after day.

Wait til you hear what the Squad has been saying for years. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 24, 2021

But blatant anit Jewish remarks by Rep Omar are acceptable because she's a Democrat. — Trimco-WG Insurance (@Trimco_wgins) May 24, 2021

Where was fake CNN’s outrage when Ilhan Omar,AOC and Rashida Talib attacked Israel? — Raj Mukherjee (@rajmuker) May 24, 2021

Fake outrage. Democrats have literally mainstreamed anti semitism. — Black Tradesman (@babraham1988) May 24, 2021

So has CNN:

Does she still work for CNN?https://t.co/eOOVwv6KAr pic.twitter.com/HYTO0W9MDc — NearAnderthal Infrastructural Dennis (@Buzzsaws1990) May 24, 2021

CNN hasn’t expelled her for some reason.

Remember when Rep Omar made numerous blatantly anti-Semitic tweets and you guys condemned it but didn't demand her removal from Congress? Why is this worse?https://t.co/fO4cpfP7NY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 24, 2021

Jews are being assaulted in cities across the country, and this is what they decide they must focus on? Priorities, I guess. https://t.co/HGGlnHOjo3 — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) May 24, 2021