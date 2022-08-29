When Joe Biden signed the insanely dishonestly named Inflation Reduction Act into law, he was effectively giving the federal government a truckload’s worth of new tools to screw over hardworking Americans. And 87,000 of those tools will be working for the IRS thanks to the $80 billion allocated for one of the most oppressive forces the government has at its disposal. Some of those tools will even be packing heat.

Americans already had good reason to be wary of and worried about the IRS, but now, they should be downright terrified. And Democrats will have no problem whatsoever looking us all in the face and telling us that we’ve got nothing to worry about. That’s what Brandon Friedman, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama, is telling us. Even more than than that, Brandon suggests, we should get down on our knees and express our gratitude that an entity as vital and wonderful as the IRS exists.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted this message to his followers yesterday:

And Brandon shortly thereafter took it upon himself to remind Cruz — and all of us — what the IRS has done to make this country great:

And if you have a problem with that, you’re supporting an insurrection:

We don’t recall ever arguing that “abolish the IRS” is “an innocuous anti-tax message.” Taxation is theft, and there’s nothing innocuous about believing that you should be able to keep more of the money you’ve earned.

We also don’t recall ever hearing the argument that the IRS is necessary because it was created during the Civil War to fight slavery and white supremacy. That’s definitely a new one for us. So points to Brandon for creativity on that.

Heh.

(FYI, Brandon has limited replies to his tweets, so if you want to congratulate him for coming up with them, you’ll have to let him know via quote RTs.)

Whoops!

Whichever village it is should pray that they don’t get Brandon Friedman back.

It takes a very special person to be able to do that.

Parting evergreen message:

