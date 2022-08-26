Politico’s out today with an exclusive bombshell about Nikki Haley. Well, actually, it’s more of a bombshell about people who donated to her nonprofit organization Stand For America:

More from Politico’s Alex Isenstadt:

Like other nonprofits, Stand For America files an annual tax return with the IRS. While the agency and the nonprofit must make those filings available to the public, including the amounts of contributions to the group, such nonprofits do not have to disclose the identities of their donors.

However, the organization Documented, which describes itself as a nonpartisan government watchdog that investigates money in politics, obtained an unredacted copy of Stand For America’s 2019 filings, which it then shared with POLITICO. The group did not share the original source of the filing, but it bears a stamp from the charity office of the New York state attorney general.

The disclosures provide the clearest picture yet of how a prospective 2024 presidential candidate is cultivating a secret network of high-dollar contributors as she builds a political apparatus. And the names of her donors demonstrate the deep connections Haley has formed at the top levels of the Republican Party, with some of the GOP’s biggest super PAC donors among those who gave money to fund the launch of her organization after she left the Trump administration.

Isenstadt’s article also features a link to the list of donor names, in case you’re interested. For the record, we’re not interested. Because we have a very difficult time believing that it was obtained using above-board methods.

Yeah, well, Team Haley is right about that, at least based on the Politico story.

These are tax documents. Tax documents with confidential information about anonymous donors.

It does seem to all flow in one direction, doesn’t it?

Weird.

We’re willing to bet that most of our readership doesn’t consist of millionaires or billionaires. But this should make all of you nervous. If someone can do this to wealthy donors, they can do it to you, too.

We can’t tell you that. Because it’s all but certain that we’d be lying if we did.

Oh, we’re sure there’ll be consequences. And those consequences will, if anything, be government promotions.

Shame on both Isenstadt and the parties who facilitated and perpetrated the IRS leak.

You know, Twitter, now would be an excellent time to enforce your Terms of Service, dontcha think? We sure think so.

That’s what they’ve told us. But it’s not what we believe.

***

Update:

Nikki Haley has sent out this tweet regarding the egregious violation of donor confidentiality:

***

